Functional variants of RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 in the autophagy pathway genes and risk of bladder cancer

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 Nov;143:112235. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.112235. Epub 2021 Sep 25. Long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) plays an important regulatory role in the occurrence and development of human cancer. LINC00858 is a newly discovered lncRNA with a length of 2685 nucleotides. Existing studies have shown that LINC00858 has abnormally high expression levels in malignant tumors such as colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, osteosarcoma, retinoblastoma, Wilms tumor, bladder cancer, and cervical cancer. By regulating a variety of microRNAs, LINC00858 can affect tumor cell proliferation, invasion, metastasis, and apoptosis. Related research also found that LINC00858 is related to nuclear transcription factor/protein kinase and gene methylation. The aberrant expression of LINC00858 is related to the prognosis and clinicopathological characteristics of a variety of tumors. Overexpressed LINC00858 is closely related to the clinical stage, lymph node metastasis, and distant metastasis of cancer, including colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and Wilms tumor. Also, it is summarized that LINC00858 can regulate MAPK and TGF-β signaling pathways. This review shows that LINC00858 as an important oncogene can promote tumorigenesis and cancer development.
