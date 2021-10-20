Prediction of Metastatic Patterns in Bladder Cancer: Spatiotemporal Progression and Development of a Novel, Web-based Platform for Clinical Utility

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Oct 14;12(10):944. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04260-z. Bladder cancer is one of the most lethal cancers in the world. Despite the continuous development of medical technologies and therapeutic strategies, the overall survival rate of bladder cancer has not changed significantly. Targeted therapy is a new promising method for bladder cancer treatment. Thus, an in-depth study of the molecular mechanism of the occurrence and development of bladder cancer is urgently needed to identify novel therapeutic candidates for bladder cancer. Here, bioinformatics analysis demonstrated that RNF26 was one of the risk factors for bladder cancer. Then, we showed that RNF26 is abnormally upregulated in bladder cancer cells and tissues and that higher RNF26 expression is an unfavorable prognostic factor for bladder cancer. Moreover, we found that RNF26 promotes bladder cancer progression. In addition, we showed that RNF26 expression is promoted by FOXM1 at the transcriptional level through MuvB complex. The upregulated RNF26 in turn degrades p57 (CDKN1C) to regulate the cell cycle process. Collectively, we uncovered a novel FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis that modulates the cell cycle process and enhances the progression of bladder cancer. Thus, the FOXM1/RNF26/p57 signaling axis could be a candidate target for the treatment of bladder cancer.
