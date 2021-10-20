CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Prediction of Metastatic Patterns in Bladder Cancer: Spatiotemporal Progression and Development of a Novel, Web-based Platform for Clinical Utility

Eur Urol Open Sci. 2021 Aug 14;32:8-18. doi: 10.1016/j.euros.2021.07.006. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BCa), the sixth commonest cancer in the USA, is highly lethal when metastatic. Spatial and temporal patterns of patient-specific metastatic spread are deemed random and unpredictable. Whether BCa metastatic patterns can be quantified and predicted more...

Prognostic value of immune-related lncRNA pairs in patients with bladder cancer

World J Surg Oncol. 2021 Oct 18;19(1):304. doi: 10.1186/s12957-021-02419-8. BACKGROUND: The characteristics of immune-related long non-coding ribonucleic acids (ir-lncRNAs), regardless of their specific levels, have important implications for the prognosis of patients with bladder cancer. METHODS: Based on The Cancer Genome Atlas database, original transcript data were analyzed. The ir-lncRNAs...
The Clinical Implications and Molecular Mechanism of CX3CL1 Expression in Urothelial Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 4;11:752860. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.752860. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: CX3CL1 is a chemokine that may play important roles in cancer immune regulation. Its mechanism in bladder cancer (BCa) is poorly understood. The objective of the current study was to evaluate the association between CX3CL1 and BCa and the related biological mechanisms.
The FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis regulates the cell cycle to promote the aggressiveness of bladder cancer

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Oct 14;12(10):944. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04260-z. Bladder cancer is one of the most lethal cancers in the world. Despite the continuous development of medical technologies and therapeutic strategies, the overall survival rate of bladder cancer has not changed significantly. Targeted therapy is a new promising method for bladder cancer treatment. Thus, an in-depth study of the molecular mechanism of the occurrence and development of bladder cancer is urgently needed to identify novel therapeutic candidates for bladder cancer. Here, bioinformatics analysis demonstrated that RNF26 was one of the risk factors for bladder cancer. Then, we showed that RNF26 is abnormally upregulated in bladder cancer cells and tissues and that higher RNF26 expression is an unfavorable prognostic factor for bladder cancer. Moreover, we found that RNF26 promotes bladder cancer progression. In addition, we showed that RNF26 expression is promoted by FOXM1 at the transcriptional level through MuvB complex. The upregulated RNF26 in turn degrades p57 (CDKN1C) to regulate the cell cycle process. Collectively, we uncovered a novel FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis that modulates the cell cycle process and enhances the progression of bladder cancer. Thus, the FOXM1/RNF26/p57 signaling axis could be a candidate target for the treatment of bladder cancer.
#Bladder Cancer#Lung Cancer#Precision Medicine
Novel Assay Platform for 3D Microfluidic Cancer Research

AMSBIO have supplied custom Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T products to the University of Strathclyde (UoS) in Glasgow, UK, and ScreenIn3D Ltd, allowing them to perform novel immune-oncology assays in 3D microfluidic cancer models. CAR-T cells are genetically modified T-cells used to find and kill cancer cells by targeting specific cancer-associated...
Targeting Long Non-Coding RNA TTN-AS1 Suppresses Bladder Cancer Progression

Front Genet. 2021 Oct 4;12:704712. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.704712. eCollection 2021. Background: To explore the biological and clinical effects of titin-antisense RNA1 (TTN-AS1) in bladder cancer (BC) and the association between TTN-AS1 and activating transcription factor 2 (ATF2) in BC. Methods: The Kaplan-Meier method was performed to analyze the association between the expression of TTN-AS1 and prognosis of BC patients from TCGA data set and our institution. Quantitative real-time PCR (RT-PCR) was conducted to explore the expression of TTN-AS1 between the patients who underwent TURBT and Re-TURBT. MTT, colony formation, and tumor formation assays were conducted to evaluate the effect of TTN-AS1 on the ability of proliferation in BC cell lines. Transwell assay was performed to evaluate the effect of TTN-AS1 on the ability of invasion in BC cell lines. Bioinfomatics and immunohistochemical staining was used to identify the relationship between TTN-AS1 and ATF2. Results: The higher expression of TTN-AS1 was related to poorer disease-free survival (DFS) in patients with BC. The expression of TTN-AS1 was higher in BC patients who underwent Re-TURBT compared with BC patients who underwent TURBT. Knocking down TTN-AS1 resulted in inhibiting the ability of proliferation and invasion of BC cells. ATF2 may serve as a downstream target of TTN-AS1 in BC, and the high expression of ATF2 is also related to adverse DFS. Conclusion: Our study reveals that TTN-AS1 serves as an oncogene by activating ATF2 in BC. The findings suggest that TTN-AS1 may act as a novel therapeutic target for patients with BC.
Targetable Pathways in Advanced Bladder Cancer: FGFR Signaling

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 29;13(19):4891. doi: 10.3390/cancers13194891. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, accounting for around 573,000 new cases and 213,000 deaths in 2020. The current standard treatment for locally advanced bladder cancer is neoadjuvant cisplatin (NAC)-based chemotherapy followed by cystectomy. The significant progress being made in the genomic and molecular understandings of bladder cancer has uncovered the genetic alterations and signaling pathways that drive bladder cancer progression. These developments have led to a dramatic increase in the evaluation of molecular agents targeting at these alterations. One example is Erdafitinib, a first-in-class FGFR inhibitor being approved as second-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with FGFR mutations. Immunotherapy has also been approved as second-line treatment for advanced and metastatic bladder cancer. Preclinical studies suggest targeted therapy combined with immunotherapy has the potential to markedly improve patient outcome. Given the prevalence of FGFR alternations in bladder cancer, here we review recent preclinical and clinical studies on FGFR inhibitors and analyze possible drug resistance mechanisms to these agents. We also discuss FGFR inhibitors in combination with other therapies and its potential to improve outcome.
Intravesical BCG Plus Novel IL-15 Superagonist Complex Improves DFS in BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin–unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer experienced a disease-free survival benefit when treated with intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin and a novel IL-15 superagonist complex . Treatment with intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and a novel IL-15 superagonist complex (Anktiva; N-803) resulted in a promising disease-free survival (DFS) rate in a...
New collaboration to develop next-gen diagnostic platform for early cancer detection

DNAe, alongside Imperial College London, has been awarded a UK Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) by Innovate UK to collaborate on the early detection of recurrent breast cancer. The programme will support the development of a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostic platform for use in cancer monitoring. The work of the KTP...
Outcomes of Definitive Radiation Therapy for Inoperable Endometrial Cancer and Dosimetric Comparison Study of HDR Brachytherapy vs. SBRT Boost

PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE(S): To report outcomes in patients with inoperable endometrial cancer (ECa) treated with definitive radiotherapy and perform a dosimetric comparison of organs at risk (OARs) for HDR brachytherapy (BT) vs SBRT boost in those who received combined external beam RT (EBRT)+BT treatment. MATERIALS/METHODS: An institutional retrospective analysis of ECa patients...
If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
