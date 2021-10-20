Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak linked to Mexican Onions

Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM is voluntarily recalling red, yellow, and white onions shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 that were imported from Chihuahua, MX. The onions are recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella, is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
