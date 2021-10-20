CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo artists to make their mark in helping SARA overcome funding cuts

By BRYAN MCKENZIE Charlottesville Daily Progress
Culpeper Star Exponent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cut in state-distributed federal money has left Central Virginia’s Sexual Assault Resource Center scrambling for funding, but local tattoo artists hope to give the nonprofit a shot in the arm. Ben Around Tattoos will host Tattooed for a Cause, a tattoo festival and fundraiser featuring a silent auction...

starexponent.com

USC Gamecock

Local female tattoo artists are on the rise

Columbia has cultivated a hub of creativity for any form of art, and for any type of artist, over the past several years. This includes body art. There are many tattoo artists making their mark in Columbia and engaging with new clients, including students, every year. Since the tattoo industry...
COLUMBIA, SC
bransontrilakesnews.com

New tattoo studio makes helping veterans its mission

A local tattoo artist is giving back to a charity dedicated to helping veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and traumatic brain injuries. Nathan Holdren, an Army veteran who served in the 10th Mountain Division, opened a tattoo and piercing business, VetInk’d and Pierced, with his wife Anna on Oct. 1. VetInk’d is located at 210-A Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth. Nathan works as the tattoo artist for VetInk’d, and Anna offers master level piercing and jewelry selection in the Pierced studio, according to Holdren.
FORSYTH, MO
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Fulton's Sara Childers uses experience to help others

“When you first feel the lump, you’re like, ‘well, I don’t know if that’s anything or not,’” said Marietta native Sara Childers. These days, Fulton has been home to Childers, along with her husband of 31 years former Mayor of Fulton Barry Childers and their two daughters, for longer than Marietta.
FULTON, MS
Storm Lake Times

Help the young artists

The students of Storm Lake Middle School art teacher Rachael Sitzman are learning about collages. “A collage is where we combine various materials together,” she says. “Things like different types of paper, fabric, broken jewelry, and buttons to create new works of art.” Clean out that junk drawer. Drop it in a box and send it to the SLMS art […]
STORM LAKE, IA
Person
Ben Miller
Valley News

Menifee calls on local artists to help make history with flag design

MENIFEE – In a historic move, the City of Menifee will adopt its first official City Flag. Residents are encouraged to participate by creating flag designs that capture the history, beauty and uniqueness of the community, as part of the City Flag Design Contest. The contest encourages artists to create flags that illustrate that Menifee is a vibrant, growing community full of creativity and culture. The flag will serve as an important tool in attracting businesses and residents, as well as showcasing why Menifee is the best place to live, work and play. The flag contest idea was initially brought to the City Council by Councilmember Bob Karwin who said, “The city of Menifee, like many other communities, is coming out of a tough time and we are growing fast. This contest gives peo.
MENIFEE, CA
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Queens Post

Music Teacher at Astoria Catholic School Fired for Marrying His Longtime Boyfriend

A beloved music teacher at an Astoria Catholic school was fired from his teaching position earlier this month after the diocese learned he married his longtime boyfriend. Matthew LaBanca was let go from both his teaching position at St. Joseph Catholic Academy and his position as the music director at Corpus Christi Church in Woodside on Oct. 13. He had worked in both communities for more than a decade.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

ROCKI launches a $1,000,001 Artist Relief Fund for Artists impacted by Covid 19

As the effects of the global pandemic still reverberate through the music industry, more and more companies are leaning in to help the devastated events business and artists that fuel it. Today ROCKI with additional support from 1001 Tracklists, have just launched a $1,000,001 Artist Relief Fund benefiting artists impacted...
CHARITIES
sandiegouniontribune.com

Longtime tattoo artist opening The Prestige studio in Ramona

The tattoo artist who gave Charles Pridmore his first tattoo at age 16 had no idea he was launching Pridmore into a career that has spanned a quarter century. Pridmore, who says tattooing is his life, is opening his own studio in Ramona, The Prestige Fine Body Art, on Oct. 22. He said he wants his studio to be vibrant and family friendly, not dark and old-school with wild music.
RAMONA, CA
Washington Square News

Q&A: Tattoo artists on the human canvas

Getting a tattoo is relatively common, especially in New York City, but it is not typically considered a form of fine art. Although tattooing involves commissioning artists to create dynamic illustrations and graphics like a painter, the art is displayed on an unconventional canvas — the human body — and thus does not receive the recognition it deserves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Gerber and Fender Join Forces with Country Music Star and World-Famous Tattoo Artist for a One-of-a-Kind Giveaway

Portland, Ore. (October 19, 2021) – Gerber Gear, an industry-leading brand of knives and multi-tools, and gear, has amped up its partnership with leading musical instrument maker Fender Guitars. The powerhouse brands have created a contest and giveaway featuring a one-of-a-kind custom guitar and a trio of custom knives, hosted by Gerber ambassadors Luke Wessman and Tim Montana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rogersedgereporter.com

Local Artist, Sara Zainab Akhtar, Shares Insight On Her Art During COVID-19

Rogers Park is known to be home to bustling art culture. In jazz clubs or street festivals, local artists make a lasting impact on the neighborhood’s community. The COVID-19 pandemic forced public art events to take a pause, but that does not mean local artists stopped making art. Surrounded by...
CHICAGO, IL
Sentinel-Echo

A CANUCK IN KANTUCK: Making the cut

After a month-long break, I’m back! For those of you who didn’t notice, I get it. For those of you who did (and missed me), I love you completely!. I’m happy to report that I did make the cut for The Ubergroup, the private online literature critique group for which I’ve been trying out. And it was intense. We had lengthy weekly homework assignments, we were assessed on the critiques we gave each other (there were seven of us in the trial group), and we were expected to participate heavily and poignantly in a discussion forum about everything from synopses to competitive titles to outlines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

