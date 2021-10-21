CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz help 76ers beat Pelicans 117-97

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008wt0_0cXlWr7e00

Joel Embiid and those members of the Philadelphia 76ers who made the trip to New Orleans for their regular-season opener looked unfazed by the absence of Ben Simmons and unaffected by the drama surrounding the disgruntled All-Star guard.

Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, reserve Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also score 22 points, and the 76ers pulled away for a 117-97 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

“We've been practicing hard,” Embiid said, also noting that players who'd made the trip had enjoyed a team-bonding dinner in the city's historic Faubourg Marigny neighborhood a night earlier. “It was good to kind of get off to a good start, get a win and kind of forget about the off-the-court stuff.”

A subplot to the game centered on Simmons and another All-Star who did not suit up.

New Orleans was without power forward Zion Williamson, who is recovering from surgery to repair his broken foot. Simmons was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Pelicans clearly could have used Williamson, who averaged 27 points per game last season.

But while fans at the Philadelphia Flyers' NHL game Wednesday night were engaging in anti-Simmons chants, the Sixers were playing well without him a little more than 1,000 miles to the south in Louisiana .

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, inserted in the starting lineup in Simmons' absence, had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“Everybody's capable,” Maxey said. "At the end of the day, basketball 's a team effort. You need an entire team to be able to win.

“I felt like the focus was there from shoot-around, probably even from when we got on the plane yesterday,” Maxey continued. “The chemistry is really well. Guys like playing with each other, guys like being around each other. ... Sometimes adversity makes you stronger, makes the bond closer and we got to just keep building.”

The Sixers dominated the fourth quarter to end Pelicans rookie coach Willie Green's debut on a sour note.

Still, Green said there were a “ton of positives” that New Orleans could take for the game and said it wasn't surprising to see the Sixers, an established playoff team, close the game well.

“They’ve been in these moments before. They know how to win down the stretch. We’ll get there,” Green said. “First game for us — everything’s new. These guys are learning a new system, a new way to play. ... The fourth quarter didn’t go our way, but we’ll get better.”

New Orleans was as close as six points when Brandon Ingram's turnaround fade made it 83-77 with 9:27 left.

Korkmaz responded with his onslaught from deep, hitting three 3s in less than a minute to put the Sixers up 92-79. That was the start of a 20-2 Sixers run that included another 3 by Korkmaz, sending fans to the exits ahead of an anticlimactic final six minutes.

“I was feeling it,” Korkmaz said.

Ingram finished with 25 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a new starter at guard in his third NBA season, scored 23 points.

Tobias Harris also scored 20 points for Philadelphia. Andre Drummond grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked two shots.

“Our focus level was zeroed into this game,” Harris said. “I think it just comes from a lot of guys having added opportunity here and really trying to figure out ways that they can maximize that type of opportunity.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Georges Niang scored 11 points. ... The Sixers hit 23 of 25 3-pointers (52 percent). ... Outrebounded New Orleans 52-50 and outshot the Pelicans 51.8% (44 of 85) to 41.9% (39 of 93).

Pelicans: New center Jonas Valanciunas made his New Orleans debut on the same day he signed a two-year extension for a reported $30 million. He had nine points and 11 rebounds, but missed 16 of 19 shots. ... Forward Josh Hart, who opened the season as a starter in a lineup reshuffled to account for the absence of Williamson, left the game in the first half with a right knee injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play their home opener against Brooklyn on Friday night.

Pelicans: Visit Chicago on Friday night for the first of three road games in four nights.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia: 'That's something that everybody wanted'

After a holdout that spanned the entirety of training camp and the first week-plus of preseason play, Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia to rejoin the 76ers on Monday night. There's still a ways to go for the two sides to bury the hatchet, but Simmons' return is at least a step in the right direction. After Philadelphia's preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid reacted positively to Simmons' return and spoke optimistically about where the two sides go from here.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers' Locker Room If Ben Simmons Returns to Team

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid urged teammate Ben Simmons to "buy in" amid his unexpected return to the franchise ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers' home arena, Monday night to restart COVID-19 testing after being away from the team while awaiting a trade that hasn't materialized.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Willie Green
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Andre Drummond
CBS Sports

Isaiah Joe serving as preseason bright spot for 76ers team that can always use shooting around Joel Embiid

One of the good things about the NBA preseason is the increased on-court opportunity it affords to rotation players to show that they may warrant added regular season playing time. For the Philadelphia 76ers, second-year forward Isaiah Joe has capitalized on that opportunity so far this preseason. The Sixers can always use added floor-spacing around star center Joel Embiid, and Joe has provided that -- and more.
NBA
atlanticcitynews.net

Joel Embiid: 76ers-Ben Simmons reunion 'doesn't have to be awkward'

Ben Simmons vowed to stay away and never return to the Philadelphia 76ers following critical comments from All-Star teammate Joel Embiid and marginal support from head coach Doc Rivers. No trade gained traction and Simmons has returned to the team as the regular season is set to begin next week....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Sixers
Sporting News

Ben Simmons uncertainty with 76ers sets stage for Joel Embiid's career year

The Philadelphia 76ers drama has dragged on into preseason with All-Star point guard Ben Simmons' future still up in the air. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons has reported to Philadelphia, but it remains unclear where they will go from here as his camp and the organisation have reportedly "progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution."
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid has high praise for Isaiah Joe

To paraphrase a very good tweet from a very underrated Twitter user, “How many letters are in Isiah Joe’s last name? 3.”. Most fans of the NBA don’t know second-year Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Isaiah Joe. He’s a former second-round pick, a mid-one at that, who only played 383 minutes for the Sixers in 41 games of action last season and only appeared in one game for the team during their playoff run, where he logged nine minutes of action.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy