COVID-19 has impacted the travel industry in many ways, both domestically and internationally. Over the past year and a half, the U.S. has implemented travel restrictions for those visiting from other countries, barring most non-U.S. citizens from traveling into the country. But, not long after the recent announcement that the U.S. would be easing international travel restrictions for those who are vaccinated traveling from the EU or U.K., the White House has announced more changes.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO