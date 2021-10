Steve Bannon faces a potential criminal charge of criminal contempt of Congress after the House of Representatives voted Thursday to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The vote was 229-202. Nine Republicans joined with all of the Democrats in support of the resolution. Bannon has refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee, which is tasked with investigating the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this year. Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers earlier this week that prosecutors would review the facts of the case. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who is chairing the January 6th Committee, said that the vote...

5 DAYS AGO