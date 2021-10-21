Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Minnesota United 1, Halftime

After a tough overtime loss to Wisconsin on Thursday night, the Northwestern women’s soccer team looks to bounce back against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats currently sit in a precarious seventh place in the Big Ten, only one point above Minnesota, Penn State and Iowa. A win against Minnesota, meaning another three points, could be enough to push the ‘Cats into a tie with Michigan State for fifth place. Only the top eight teams make the Big Ten Tournament. This should be a competitive but very winnable game for Northwestern, especially given its dominance at home this season. Still, you can never feel too safe, so here are three keys to giving the ‘Cats an edge against the Golden Gophers:

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO