LGBTQ + Forum for City Council and Mayoral Candidates. October 19, 2021 5:30p to 7:30p at KeyBank Discovery Theater. Equality Toledo Community Action 501C4 will be hosting a City Council and Mayoral candidate forum to get questions from the community regarding LGBTQ + issues, concerns, and what are some steps the candidates will do/continue to do to ensure Lucas county is affirming and safe space for the LGBTQ + residents and their friends and families. The City Council segment will be held between 5:30p to 6:15p and the Mayoral segment will be held between 6:30p and 7:15p. Each candidate will have 1 to 2 minutes to answer questions.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO