We've ventured across time and space to bring you our rankings of the best time travel movies of all time. We said time too many times there. And again. Time travel movies can be hit or miss, depending on how they approach the science of the subject. If a movie tries too hard to take their subject seriously, but leaves massive plot holes throughout, it will be soundly derided by fans of the genre. Those that play flippantly with the idea of time travel will be more welcome, but might still be regarded as popcorn fodder rather than a serious approach to a difficult subject.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO