Saturday's game between Iowa and Penn State held major ramifications in the Big Ten and nationally, as the Hawkeyes are now up to No. 2 in the polls after beating the Nittany Lions 23-20 at home. At certain points in the game, Iowa fans booed Penn State players who went to the ground with apparent injuries when the Hawkeyes had the ball — the implication being that they felt the players were faking or exaggerating injuries to try to stop Iowa's momentum.

14 DAYS AGO