Economy

Social Security benefits set for 2022 increase

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC – Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately...

KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Coming in 2022

Across the United States, most Americans are either paying into Social Security or are receiving benefits from it. That’s why changes to the program can affect just about every household. And several of those changes will be occurring in 2022, according to a new announcement from the Social Security Administration....
PERSONAL FINANCE
mckinneyonline.com

The Social Security Administration Announces 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment

On October 13, 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced that Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the largest increase in four decades. This adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. (related article: As of Now, Social Security Benefits Will Be Cut By 2034. Here Are 5 Ways to Help Fill the Gap) Additionally, increased payments to more than 8 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2021.1.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
The Motley Fool

Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 5 Questions

You need to know your "full retirement age." There are ways to increase your benefits. It might be smart to coordinate with your spouse. Pop quiz! What's your full retirement age for Social Security? How much money might you expect to collect from Social Security? Many people can't answer these questions, and that's not good, because Social Security income is likely to be critical to them in retirement. Indeed, it represents about 30% of the average elderly person's income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Social Security
Economy
Politics
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
fwbusiness.com

Oct. 22 - Social Security benefits increasing 5.9%

The Social Security Administration announced that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% cost of living adjustment for 2022. The adjustment for nearly 70 million Americans announced Oct. 13 is the highest percentage increase since 1982, when recipients saw a 7.4% increase following two straight years of double-digit raises: 14.3% in 1980 and 11.2% in 1981.
INCOME TAX
Lincoln Journal Star

The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. Unfortunately, far too many people intend to rely on it more than they should. And this could leave retirees far short of affording the necessities. This problem is why the chart below is the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

