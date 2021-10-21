In the Garden

If a newcomer to Coconino County were to ask me, “Is gardening for the birds?” I would answer, “If you mean to ask if gardening is a waste of time here, the answer would be an emphatic ‘no.’ Gardening is a major pastime for many folks in our county. On the other hand, if you mean to ask if folks can entice birds to their property by planting certain shrubs, flowers, and trees, the answer would be an emphatic ‘yes.’ It is one of the reasons I, myself, garden."

