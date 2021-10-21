In the Garden

Even on a university campus designated a botanic garden — meticulously planned, planted, watered, weeded, cut and mulched — the shortest path from dorm to classroom can hide the patches of nature’s colors in plain sight. Even more hidden in plain sight are the groundskeepers. These workers move from shade to shade, keep the weeds out of plant beds, turn on drip lines, haul gallons of water to plant boxes, replant seasonal flowers, mow endless acres of grass and sweep up every leaf, twig and discarded wrapper that would make the scene less than ideal. This photographic essay is an invitation to walk a longer, slower route and to acknowledge the people and work that turn the journey itself into the destination.
