CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden, MI

In the Garden

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighten your indoor décor with beautiful blooming orchids. These living bouquets provide months of...

www.pioneertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Times

Tom Karwin, On Gardening: Game plans for garden plants

As we are now in the planting season, acquiring and installing new plants in preparation for the burst of foliage and blossoms in the spring, it’s time to do some proactive gardening. Reactive gardening, in comparison, involves waiting for local garden centers to trot out small plants in bloom, then...
GARDENING
Arizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: Heck yes, gardening is for the birds -- literally

If a newcomer to Coconino County were to ask me, “Is gardening for the birds?” I would answer, “If you mean to ask if gardening is a waste of time here, the answer would be an emphatic ‘no.’ Gardening is a major pastime for many folks in our county. On the other hand, if you mean to ask if folks can entice birds to their property by planting certain shrubs, flowers, and trees, the answer would be an emphatic ‘yes.’ It is one of the reasons I, myself, garden."
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
organicspamagazine.com

Autumn Gardening & Mental Health

Most people start to think about gardening in early spring, and see the fruits of their labor in the summer months. But autumn can be a good time to grow vegetables like winter squash, potatoes, beets, carrots, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, parsnips and herbs. There are less tangible benefits, to be sure.
GARDENING
WETM 18 News

Watch Our Garden Grow: The newsroom garden tour

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Hey everybody, Zach Wheeler here. In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, I wanted to do something a bit different. So, I decided to give you a tour of our remarkable plant collection on full display in our newsroom. I first started adding plants to our newsroom before the […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Garden, MI
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Observant Gardener: Tending to Daily Garden Chores

Now that fall has begun, I have been reflecting on this year’s growing season. One thing I learned is that daily garden chores matter. Weeding, pruning overgrown plants, cleaning out beds, watering when conditions are dry—the list goes on and on. All of these chores add up to a garden that is tended to and functioning well.
GARDENING
92.9 The Bull

Love to Garden? Fall Garden Webinar Coming Up

Each year the city of Yakima conducts a fall garden workshop. It's happening again this year but the Fall 2021 Heritage Garden workshop on Saturday, November 6th will be on zoom because of concerns about the current pandemic. GARDENING IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF LIFE IN YAKIMA. Gardening is vitally...
YAKIMA, WA
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Lasting color for cool season gardens

Winter visitors to the desert of course would like their temporary paradise to be filled with color. In general, our cold temperatures are mild compared to the northern and eastern United States. However, they are occasionally low enough to discourage ornamentals from adding colorful blossoms to the landscape. Although color...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
bctv.org

Pawpaw Fruit in the Garden and the Kitchen

Known primarily for its large, custard-like fruit, the pawpaw is also an attractive native plant for the landscape. The pawpaw is indigenous to eastern North America and, in its native habitat, grows in wooded areas as an understory tree. Pawpaws serve as host plants for zebra swallowtail butterflies. Pawpaws (Asimina...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phalaenopsis
Jamestown Sun

Be creative with various garden products

Some people are really crafty when it comes to using dry products from the garden; sometimes I can even be one of them! This is the time of year when the products that are used in many dried arrangements and other crafts are readily available. With some nice days that still lie ahead, why not go and enjoy the outdoors while creatively collecting numerous natural products that exist in the garden and in the countryside.
GARDENING
citysuntimes.com

‘Gardens of the World’ Competition Debuts at Home and Garden Show

The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17, featuring “Gardens of the World,” a themed landscape competition. For the first time ever, attendees can travel through one of the most ambitious attractions...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
finegardening.com

Garden Redesign in Massachusetts

Today Julie Esteves, a garden designer in Massachusetts, is sharing a garden she restored for Susan Lemkau in Osterville, Massachusetts. We were hired to restore her garden starting last fall, so it’s been a process, with many planned steps for an evolving spring, summer, and fall garden. This was a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Blade

Editorial: Give the garden a break

Officials at the Toledo Botanical Garden have been forced to make a surprising public plea. They’re asking visitors to please stop trampling the flower beds and other displays and otherwise damaging the botanical garden.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Gwinnett Daily Post

Master gardeners to discuss vegatable gardens at meeting on Monday

Gwinnett Master Gardeners will have a chance to learn about vegetable gardening and the Southeast Gwinnett Co-Open Garden on Monday. The gardening group is set to hold its monthly meeting a7 p.m. on Monday at the Bethesa Senior Center, which is located at 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville. Jacquelyn Wilson Daniell is set to be the quest speaker, giving a presentation on “Vegetable Gardening at the S.E. Gwinnett Co-op Garden.” Daniell completed the MGEV program as part of the class of 2017 and is the project leader for the Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op Garden and the SUMC Dirt Buddies.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener volunteers wanted

The award-winning Smith County Master Gardener program (txmg.org/smith/) is seeking applicants who want to become part of a highly trained core of enthusiastic volunteers who assist the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in conducting educational horticultural programs in Smith County. Consider the following. Do you enjoy gardening? Do you like...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Delta County Independent

Local gardening questions and answers

The most common issue I confront when making a house call visit for a lawn, perennial plant, shrub or tree having problems has to do with water; either too much or too little, too frequent or too infrequently applied or not applied to the correct area. Today I will be addressing fall and winter watering of primarily trees and shrubs; and touching on lawns and perennial plants. But do we really need to water plants when everything is dormant? The short answer is yes we do!
GARDENING
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Gardening with Micki: Home, garden are paradise

I've just been loaned the most fascinating book about a woman who lives in Northestern Oklahoma who built a home and garden, basically from scratch. The book is titled "Jerry Ann's Place — Built From the Land By Her Own Hand — The Footprint Of a Dream." The color portraits by noted Grove photographer R.C. Livesay, are as compelling as Jerry Ann's story.
GARDENING
Frederick News-Post

Maryland Home and Garden Show

Continues daily through Oct. 17. Exhibitors in more than 400 booths will be on hand with thousands of ideas, juried crafts, special guests. Whether you need to spruce up those well-used spaces, are ready for a complete remodel, or want to get your home ready for the holidays, you’ll find the experts and advice you need for inside and out.
MARYLAND STATE
Columbia Missourian

The groundskeepers of the Mizzou Botanic Garden

Even on a university campus designated a botanic garden — meticulously planned, planted, watered, weeded, cut and mulched — the shortest path from dorm to classroom can hide the patches of nature’s colors in plain sight. Even more hidden in plain sight are the groundskeepers. These workers move from shade to shade, keep the weeds out of plant beds, turn on drip lines, haul gallons of water to plant boxes, replant seasonal flowers, mow endless acres of grass and sweep up every leaf, twig and discarded wrapper that would make the scene less than ideal. This photographic essay is an invitation to walk a longer, slower route and to acknowledge the people and work that turn the journey itself into the destination.
LIFESTYLE
Eunice News

Business Garden of the Month selected

The Business Garden of Month for October was presented to Mr. Joe Coutee at his grocery store Coutee’s on South Martin Luther King. The Eunice Bulb & Blossom Garden Club volunteer Stephanie Guillory placed the marker at the store front’s flowering beds of brown cotton, box wood, lantana, vincas, purple potato vines, zinnias, caladiums, and mandevilla.
EUNICE, LA
thediscoverycenter.org

The Story Garden will be Winterized in November

It’s that time of year when the leaves start to change and we know that winter can’t be far behind. The Story Garden will be winterizing its buildings for the season on November 1, 2021. The Story Garden will still be open dawn to dusk, but our buildings will be closed. The Story Garden rentals will end for the season on November 1. Rentals will resume in the spring. See you in May!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy