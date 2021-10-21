Senior Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — People put on a few extra layers Sunday and braved the damp morning for a good cause outside Soldier Field. About 2,000 people gathered to take part in the annual Moving Day Chicago walk. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Parkinson’s Foundation – helping to raise awareness about the disease that affects nearly 30,000 people across the state. “As a Parkinson’s community, we come out to raise awareness about the disease – which affects so many older Americans – and also raise funds to make life better for people living with Parkinson’s,” said Allison Liefer of the Parkinson’s Foundaton. Moving Day also featured demonstrations of other exercises to help Parkinson’s patients better manager their symptoms.

