CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

From the Library

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the Great Michigan Read? Since 2007, the Great Michigan Read – Michigan...

www.pioneertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrrnetwork.com

e-Books and more now available for Wyoming’s K-12 Students from local libraries

Wyoming’s educators, parents and public librarians have two new online resources in GoWYLD.net to promote the love of reading and learning — TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud. TumblebookLibrary contains curated collections of e-books and e- audiobooks in multiple formats, including animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, nonfiction books, playlists, graphic novels and more. This content is available for streaming only and is not downloadable.
WYOMING STATE
WESH

Brevard Public Schools pulls 'inappropriate' book from library

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County School District has pulled a book from its libraries that it calls "inappropriate." The book is called "Gender Queer: A Memoir" and school officials say it's a graphic novel that "depicts adult images that have no place in education." "BPS staff immediately agreed...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
americanwritersmuseum.org

American Writers Museum to Enhance Youth Education Program with Teaching Resources from the Library of Congress

The American Writers Museum (AWM) today announced it is a grant recipient of the Teaching with Primary Sources (TPS), a Library of Congress program. The AWM will use the $47,811 in funding toward its Exploring the Writing Process with Primary Source Materials project, which will combine the museum’s existing student education offerings with the Library’s digitized resources to create lessons in two forms – live synchronous interactions with classrooms and an asynchronous online portal for teachers to use in class – that will help to inspire and motivate students, and show them that writing is a process and a craft, and something they can and should do. The online materials and specially-designed curricula for middle and high school students will be free and available to teachers nationwide to complement their classroom writing instruction.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Humanities#Educational Programming#A Deeper Understanding#Michigan Humanities
themadisonrecord.com

Video-stream free with Kanopy from Huntsville – Madison County Public Library

MADISON COUNTY – It’s not your father’s library any more. Kanopy is Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s newest addition to a 24/7 digital library. Patrons can use this video-streaming platform to view thousands of classics, independent films, educational videos, foreign films, documentaries and box-office hits. The only requirement is a library card.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Clackamas Review

CCC seeks instructors, volunteers for new makerspace

Clackamas Community College nears completion on one-of-a-kind creative work space for public useClackamas Community College is seeking personnel to help instruct participants and manage equipment in the new Les de Asis Makerspace, an on-campus creative workshop soon to open for public use. Billed as the first of its kind in Clackamas County, the space will provide students and community members the ability to explore their creativity through access to tools and training in the areas of woodworking, construction, metalworking, digital manufacturing, sewing and more. "The constituency is definitely the college community, the community at large, hobbyists, inventors, startups, things of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
wogx.com

Controversial book pulled from school library

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brevard County Schools removed a book that leaders are calling "inappropriate" from one of its school libraries. The book Gender Queer, a memoir by Maia Kobabe, is making headlines in other parts of the country as some parents and leaders try to get it removed from schools.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Controversial book pulled from school library

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brevard County Schools removed a book that leaders are calling "inappropriate" from one of its school libraries. The book Gender Queer, a memoir by Maia Kobabe, is making headlines in other parts of the country as some parents and leaders try to get it removed from schools.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy