The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

