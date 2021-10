EXO Kai is making his return as a solo artist with a new album this coming November!. Keep on reading to know more. EXO Kai to Make Solo Comeback in November With New Album. According to a report made by SPOTV News on October 26 KST, EXO's Kai is reportedly preparing to release a solo album, with the goal of making his solo comeback sometime by the end of November.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 HOURS AGO