LACHICA Gabee Reveals Which K-Pop Girl Groups She Wants to Choreograph For

K-pop superstars Seventeen have detailed their upcoming mini-album Attacca, which arrives next Friday, October 22nd.
In addition to lead single “Rock With You,” the seven-track collection contains “To You,” “Crush,” “PANG! (Performance unit),” “Imperfect love (Vocal unit),” “I Can’t Run Away” (Hip-hop unit),” and the digital-only “2 MINUS 1,” which also marks the group’s first English-language song.
“2 MINUS 1” was co-written and performed by Seventeen’s Joshua and Vernon, with contributions from the collective’s Woozi. Seventeen will preview the mini-album on October 19th with a medley of Attacca’s tracks.
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 9th Mini Album 'Attacca'Track List
🎼2021.10.22 1PM (KST)🎼2021.10.22 0AM (ET)
