The league is fighting a lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis. The National Football League is back in court as city of St. Louis officials are suing the league. St. Louis officials want money from NFL owners because they feel then St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke, after he finished his business’s lease agreement at the city-owned stadium in 2015, took his team to the Los Angeles area under a false pretense. St. Louis filed suit in 2015 and is seeking more than $1 billion in damages. The city thinks Kroenke violated the NFL’s relocation guidelines. In September, the St. Louis’ lawsuit was allowed to move ahead after a judge refused to throw out the case. The NFL now has to defend itself and St. Louis officials want to see NFL financial statements. St. Louis is claiming that Kroenke and NFL owners “unjustly enriched” themselves by relocating the Rams and it was a wrongful relocation because St. Louis never got the chance to stop the move. St. Louis is not just going after Kroenke. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in the legal crosshairs. St. Louis claims that Kroenke and Jones conspired to “develop a plan to relocate the Rams” citing financial losses.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO