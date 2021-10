The Amery boys soccer team streak of games without a loss is now at seven with the latest being a 2-0 win over Chippewa Falls McDonell/Regis Oct. 5. “Our midfield did a great job of pressing upon losing possession, and our defense largely snuffed out chances before they could become truly dangerous,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd explained. “…I was really impressed by our midfield’s passing both to advance the ball and their patience to preserve possession; we did a good job of not forcing passes that weren’t there and working the ball from side to side till we found an opening.”

AMERY, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO