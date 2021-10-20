CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scaring up cash!

wrir.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiouxsie & The Banshees, “Peek-A-Boo (Single)”. Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn & Nell Campbell, “The Time Warp”. from Absolute Treasures: The Rocky Horror Picture Show - The Complete and Definitive Soundtrack (2015 40th Anniversary Re-Mastered Edition) The Cramps, “Human Fly”. from Off the Bone. Koko Taylor, “Voodoo Woman”. from Deluxe...

www.wrir.org

If you love scary movies, October is not failing you in the fearful film department. Streaming services are packed with Halloween-themed options; Beyondfest just ended another bloody good run in local theaters; and now we have Screamfest, touted as “the Sundance of Horror.” Screening independent filmmakers from around the world, the festival takes place at the TCL Chinese Theatre with a non-stop lineup of scary new cinema and some of old favorites including Evil Dead 2 and Army Of Darkness with Bruce Campbell doing a Q&A and a special screening of The Lost Boys. New blood will be awarded in various categories including Best Short, Best Editing, Best Special Effects, Best Musical Score, Best Actor and Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and more. It all begins tonight with the premiere of the “rockstar horror” flick The Retaliators featuring cameos and music by a host of familiar faces including Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory and more who are expected to walk the fest’s black carpet. Masks indoors required plus proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 72 hours. Temperature checks also required for entry. Oct. 12-21; various times. 6926 Hollywood Blvd. See full lineup at screamfestla.com.
OMG y’all I had a last-minute TECHNOLOGY FAIL that I thought was going to totally mess up my Fund Drive Show! Luckily I was able to call forth some techy witchcraft to bring my trusty music-making-machine BACK TO LIFE! (Or at least a temporarily functional Zombie, you know?) It’s our...
Halloween treats tend to come in small sizes, like those little packets of candy corn or miniature Mr. Goodbars. The eerie tales and gaslit mysteries of these recently published short-story collections also provide delights you can enjoy in a single bite (or two). "Under Twin Suns," edited by James Chambers...
If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
Koko Taylor
Angélique Kidjo
Patricia Quinn
Ella Fitzgerald
Krzysztof Komeda
Richard O'brien
Bela Lugosi
With the cinema bouncing back from the pandemic, every little movie victory is a huge one. One person in particular or franchise I should say absolutely wants to kill it at the box office this October and that is Halloween! The masked evil boogeyman is back and not ready to die just yet but he certainly was ready to cut through the other movies that hit the big screen this weekend. Halloween Kills, the second installment in the final trilogy of Michael Myers, hit theaters and Peacock on Thursday, October 14th and brought in $4.9 million just on Thursday previews.
"Halloween Kills" may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.
The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
