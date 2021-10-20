CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards

Watauga Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards. The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards will...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Hear Anya Taylor-Joy Sing A Cover Of The 1965 Hit “Downtown”

What can’t Anya Taylor-Joy do? As a lauded actress, she learned how to play pro chess for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, and with her incredible range, she can effortlessly channel a terrifying Puritan teen witch and a 2000s-era cool raver. Taylor-Joy is also a bonafide fashion icon who, along with Zendaya, will be honored with that official title next month at the CFDA Awards. Now, in her quest to take over the world, she’s showing off another of her many talents. As it turns out, Taylor-Joy has a beautiful singing voice! Who knew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her vocal range with a moody rendition of Petula Clark's 1964 classic Downtown for her new film Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her impressive vocal skills with her moody version of the 1964 Petula Clark classic Downtown in a new video for her upcoming film Last Night in Soho. This 'downtempo' version of the song was featured in the first trailer for writer-director Edgar Wright's film, which is slated to hit theaters on October 29.
CELEBRITIES
crfashionbook.com

Zendaya Named Youngest CFDA Fashion Icon Recipient Of All Time

At this point, there shouldn’t be a doubt in anyone’s mind that Zendaya is a fashion icon. Over the past few years, with the help of famed celebrity stylist Law Roach, the Dune actress has dropped jaws on every red carpet that she’s graced, serving legendary look after legendary look. Now, she will be officially recognized for her flawless rolodex of looks when she receives the CFDA Award for Fashion Icon on November 10. At just 25 years-old, she will be the youngest person on whom the CFDA will bestow this honor, following in the footsteps of other stylish celebs including, Beyoncé, Prince, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, and Rihanna.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy on Why She Opted to Sing A Cappella in ‘Last Night in Soho’: “It Adds Vulnerability”

Although Anya Taylor-Joy sang a few bars in Emma and during the live-action opening of the animated Playmobil: The Movie, the actress says filmmaker Edgar Wright offered her the part of aspiring singer Sandie in his Last Night in Soho before confirming with his own ears that she could carry a tune. “The first time he properly heard me sing was when we were doing the scene, and he was so gracious because he understands how I feel about characters,” explained the 25-year-old on the red carpet at the film’s Monday night premiere on a rainy night in L.A. The scene...
MUSIC
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Dior has named Anya Taylor-Joy as its newest global brand ambassador. The award-winning actress will represent the design house’s women’s fashion, designed by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and its makeup, led by image director of makeup, Peter Philips.More from WWDA Look at Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion MomentsRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood EventJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior Show Taylor-Joy’s appointment comes after almost a year of the actress wearing numerous custom Dior looks at her many appearances. Most recently, the star wore a custom pale yellow couture...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Emily Blunt to Host the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced today that actress Emily Blunt is slated to host its annual CFDA Fashion Awards, to be held on November 10, 2021. Blunt will join industry insiders and celebrity supporters alike to celebrate the incredible achievements in fashion over the past year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfda#Cfda Fashion Awards
papermag.com

Anya-Taylor Joy and Dior Make Their Relationship Official

The "Face of the Year" just got herself a major luxury contract, putting her new lofty title to good use. Anya Taylor-Joy, who's being honored in the aforementioned category at next month's CFDA Awards, is now the Global Ambassador for Women's Fashion and Makeup at Dior, the brand announced this morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox 32 Chicago

Anya Taylor-Joy talks new movie 'Last Night in Soho'

CHICAGO - "Queen’s Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new ghost story "Last Night In Soho" – which hits theaters around Chicago on Friday. The film is from writer and director Edgar Wright ("Baby Driver," "Shaun of the Dead"). A blend of old school ghost stories with a modern...
CHICAGO, IL
In Style

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Dior's Newest Fashion and Makeup Ambassador

After wearing Dior Haute Couture gowns throughout awards season, Anya Taylor-Joy is making her relationship with the French fashion house official. Dior has announced that the Last Night in Soho star is its new global brand ambassador for fashion and makeup. Dior wrote in a statement that Taylor-Joy will "partner...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WALA-TV FOX10

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anya Taylor-Joy Transforms Into a Golden Goddess at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy was as ethereal as ever for the premiere of “Last Night in Soho” on Monday. Taking place in Los Angeles, the leading lady walked the red carpet in golden glam attire. Her look centered around a plunging metallic gown courtesy of Christian Dior Couture’s fall ’21 collection, complete with a pleated silhouette and chevron skirt. The ensemble also included an emerald-embellished Tiffany & Co. necklace and a set of coordinating golden sandals hidden underneath her gown. Also in attendance at last night’s premiere was supermodel Adriana Lima, who arrived in a yellow and gold-plated minidress. Her look also included stiletto...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Anya Taylor-Joy on Playing Princess Peach — EXCLUSIVE

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Anya Taylor-Joy, who revealed the funny way she’s preparing to play Princess Peach in “Mario,” the animated adaptation of the classic Nintendo video series “Super Mario Bros.”. Calling the role “so much fun,” Taylor-Joy quipped, “I’m lazy so I enjoy doing things for ‘research’ like...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Last Night in Soho’ Composer Steven Price on Film’s Score and Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Downtown”

Oscar and Emmy-winning composer Steven Price channeled his love of music from the ‘60s in his latest work on Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho. The film follows Ellie, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who begins to find herself transported between the present day and London in the 1960s, where she enters the body of a singer played by Anya Taylor-Joy.  Price, the film’s composer who additionally produced extended versions of “Downtown” performed by Taylor-Joy, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. “At the script stage I was aware there was this sequence where her...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy