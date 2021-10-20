Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards

At this point, there shouldn’t be a doubt in anyone’s mind that Zendaya is a fashion icon. Over the past few years, with the help of famed celebrity stylist Law Roach, the Dune actress has dropped jaws on every red carpet that she’s graced, serving legendary look after legendary look. Now, she will be officially recognized for her flawless rolodex of looks when she receives the CFDA Award for Fashion Icon on November 10. At just 25 years-old, she will be the youngest person on whom the CFDA will bestow this honor, following in the footsteps of other stylish celebs including, Beyoncé, Prince, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, and Rihanna.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO