The Hay Springs Hawks went 1-1 at the Panhandle Conference Volleyball Tournament, a finish good enough to put them in second place overall. The Hawks faced the Edgemont Moguls in the title game. The Moguls started off strong with a 25-11 victory over the Hawks in the opening set, but Hay Springs was determined to change the outcome in the second set. The teams battled in an extra-long set that went in Hay Springs’ favor 28-26. One set away from a title, the Hawks couldn’t outlast the Moguls, who clinched the title with a 25-9 final set.

HAY SPRINGS, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO