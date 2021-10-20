Scaring is caring: Students share Halloween costume inspirations

Squid Game brought in a total of 111 million viewers to Netflix in less than a month, quickly becoming the streamer’s biggest show of all time. It comes as no surprise that soon after its September release, people started looking to the show and its characters for Halloween costume inspiration. So much so that Netflix partnered with retailers like Walmart to sell official Squid Game-inspired costumes. Halloween is quickly approaching and costumes are flying off the shelves, but there’s no need to panic. The characters in the Korean drama have such distinctive outfits and gear that recreating their looks on your own shouldn’t be difficult—and you need to shell out tons of cash for it either. One of the most popular looks people are going for is the green and white tracksuit that the Squid Game participants have to wear during the games. All you need is matching green sweatpants and top combo, a white T-Shirt, and a pair of white sneakers—white slip-on Vans if you want to be specific.

