John A Logan men’s basketball ranked #6 in the nation to start season

Nate Watson Named Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team: It was announced on October 19 that Providence College graduate center Nate Watson (Portsmouth, Va.) was named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team. Watson (Portsmouth, Va.), who earned 2021 All-BIG EAST Second Team accolades, NABC All-District 5 Second Team honors and USBWA All-District 1 accolades, led the Friars in scoring (16.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.7 rpg) last season. He also ranked third in the league in scoring (16.9 ppg). In 26 games last season, he recorded four double-doubles and seven games with 20 or more points. Watson shot 60 percent (180-299) from the field, which ranked second overall in the league. He was named to the BIG EAST Honor Roll four times last season. Watson scored a career-high 30 points in the Friars' loss to St. John's on February 6, 2021. He also had a career-high 13 field goals in the game. Watson was 13-20 from field. He scored his 1,000th career point on December 20, 2020 in the Friars' win at Seton Hall. He became the 51st Friar all-time to register 1,000 career points. In 122 career games, Watson has registered 1,317 points (10.8 ppg).

