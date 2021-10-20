CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

North Star Arms: Arizona Proud and Building “Not Just Another AR”

By Eve Flanigan
AllOutdoor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Lasure, Business Development Manager of North Star Arms, showed off the company’s new wares at the Outdoor News America Gun Writer’s conference in mid-October. The company makes a very interesting AR platform rifle, but how they came to make those guns is a history worth knowing first. North...

www.alloutdoor.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: Rock Island Armory STK 100 9mm

If you’ve been keeping tabs on new handgun releases since the last half of 2020 you know that full-size, competition-oriented 9mm handguns are a design that most major gun makers have rolled out. Most of these guns are simply longer-barreled versions of existing models, most with funnel-like extensions added to the standard magazine well. Many have ported slides and/or slides that will accept an optic. Rock Island Armory (RIA), known best for quality 1911-style handguns, showed up to the party in a slightly different fashion. Their new striker-fired pistol, the STK 100, is a stand-alone model, thus far. RIA has turned out a very respectable gun in this diversion from business as usual. I know, because I’ve had one in hand for over a month now, logging a couple hundred rounds through it, and wishing ammo weren’t so dear right now so I could shoot it more.
MILITARY
AllOutdoor.com

XS Sights Announces New Sights for Concealed Carry Pistols

XS Sights – based in Fort Worth, Texas – recently showed off its newest products at the 2021 Outdoor News America Gun Writers’ Conference. Company spokesperson Addison Monroe provided writers a chance to not only see the new sights, for both rifles and handguns, but also to test them on the indoor range at Texas Gun Experience, located in Grapevine.
FORT WORTH, TX
AllOutdoor.com

AO Review: Bourne Precision FURY AR-15/AR-10 Charging Handle

When it comes to hunting and shooting modern sporting rifles (commonly referred to as AR-15/AR-10 rifles) most of the essential components that make up these firearms are merely an after-thought. That is, unless they fail you. If shooters allow their rifle to get too dirty or they are “too cheap” when it comes to purchasing ammunition, one failure they can realize is rounds getting stuck in a chamber. A reliable charging handle can often remedy that though. Likewise, if your optic takes up too large of a footprint on the top of your receiver, a well-designed charging handle can allow you to still safely and effectively manipulate your rifle. So, it is no wonder that aftermarket companies like Bourne Precision look to so deliberately craft charging handles like the Fury they offer. Today, we are going to see how the Bourne Precision Fury AR-15/AR-10 Charging Handle stacks up in some testing out at a flat range as well as out of a helicopter! Let’s dive in.
TEXAS STATE
USA Today

Replica of Augusta National is the star of this Arizona backyard

GILBERT, Ariz. — The home checked all the boxes: a new build in a desirable Gilbert gated community, single story with enough bedrooms for their young growing family and freeway access just a few minutes away. But for Andrew Augustyniak, the sprawling backyard large enough to accommodate a nine-hole putting...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
wwnytv.com

Theresa native thwarts armed robbery in Arizona

YUMA, Arizona (WWNY) - A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station by grabbing his gun, was born and raised in Theresa. James Kilcer said he was talking to the clerk on Wednesday when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions.
ARIZONA STATE
pinalcentral.com

Arizona hopes to buy another $30M in water rights from tribe

PHOENIX — Arizona is dropping another $30 million in to buy — or, at least, rent — some water rights to help stave off further drought-related cuts in what the state gets from the Colorado River. Tom Buschatzke, the director of the Department of Water Resources, said plans are to...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Grossman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#North Star Arms#Ar#Rsw Group#Rsw Aviation#Ns15#Ballistic Advantage
AllOutdoor.com

TFBTV – The Hi-Power is Back! NEW Springfield SA-35 Pistol Review

In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves reviews the new Springfield SA-35 Hi-Power clone. Springfield pulled out all of the stops making this clone and even tweaked the original design to improve upon its weaknesses. Mainly, the original magazine safety has been removed, allowing Springfield’s version to have a much better trigger. The hammer has been re-contoured to eliminate slide bite that the older models sometimes caused. It uses improved 15 rounds magazines instead of the 13 round magazines of the original Hi-Power. The safety has been improved as well, and the SA-35 has a beveled magazine well. This gun also costs only $699 MSRP. But how did this Hi-Power clone turn out? Check today’s video to find out.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Spooky Sight In Southern Colorado As Tarantulas Continue Migration

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
AceShowbiz

NBA YoungBoy Remains in Jail After Granted Bond

Though the state of Louisiana, where he was being held on drug and weapon charges, has granted his release under strict conditions, the 'Outside Today' rapper's bond is placed on hold as he still faces charges in California. AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not walked...
NBA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Towns Called Out for Speed Traps on National TV

In a recent segment on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah discusses speed trap revenue, mentioning three Colorado towns. In the installment, titled 'If You Don't Know, Now You Know,' Noah breaks down the practice of police ticketing drivers in order to meet 'quotas,' stating that 'the surprising truth is that a lot of the time, the police don't want to be pulling you over either.'
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy