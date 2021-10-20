TFBTV – SOCOM’s New Mk22 Sniper Rifle: The Barrett MRAD
By Adam Scepaniak
AllOutdoor.com
8 days ago
In this episode of TFB TV, James Reeves goes to Surefire’s Precision-a-Palooza at Accuracy 1st in Canadian, Texas. James gets to spend a day behind the Barrett MRAD, the rifle that was just selected by US SOCOM as the new Mk22 sniper rifle. We learn the ropes of shooting through the...
When it comes to hunting and shooting modern sporting rifles (commonly referred to as AR-15/AR-10 rifles) most of the essential components that make up these firearms are merely an after-thought. That is, unless they fail you. If shooters allow their rifle to get too dirty or they are “too cheap” when it comes to purchasing ammunition, one failure they can realize is rounds getting stuck in a chamber. A reliable charging handle can often remedy that though. Likewise, if your optic takes up too large of a footprint on the top of your receiver, a well-designed charging handle can allow you to still safely and effectively manipulate your rifle. So, it is no wonder that aftermarket companies like Bourne Precision look to so deliberately craft charging handles like the Fury they offer. Today, we are going to see how the Bourne Precision Fury AR-15/AR-10 Charging Handle stacks up in some testing out at a flat range as well as out of a helicopter! Let’s dive in.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This is one of those shotguns on my list that I know in my heart I will never have. The Sjogren Inertial Shotgun. This goofy-looking shotgun shoots a 12 gauge 2 1/2″ shell unlike the modern 2 3/4″. The odd-looking nature of the gun is simply because that is how this gun operates. It features a large mas at the rear which reciprocates back and forth when shooting. The shells have to have enough inertia to push that mass backward. This gives the Sjogren a famous sort of back and forth recoil like an Auto-5 on steroids.
A new compact concealed carry contender has entered the ring with the introduction of Mossberg’s new MC2sc micro-compact 9mm pistol. The new 9mm pistol features an 11+1 standard magazine capacity with a 14+1 extended magazine also available for the new pistol. Striving to give concealed carriers everything they want from a modern concealed carry pistol, the MC2sc will also feature an optics ready slide as standard which also happens to co-witness with a red dot sight without the need to purchase additional co-witness or suppressor height sights.
Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rifle to use for deer hunting?” Toss out this question at your favorite watering hole or gun shop and if there are 10 hunters present, you will probably get at least seven different answers.
There's a new crop of impressive centerfire cartridges on the market, but that doesn't mean that these older rounds don't work well for hunters. There’s been a boom of new centerfire rifle cartridges released in the last several years, and most of these are designed with long-range precision shooting in mind. The 6.5 Creedmoor, built from the ground-up to be a target round capable of outstanding accuracy, is one of them. In the wake of the Creedmoor’s success other rounds like the 28 Nosler, 6.5 PRC, 6.8 Western, and .300 PRC have become extremely popular. If you’re planning to shoot targets or game at extended ranges then all these rounds will work, but that doesn’t mean the rounds that came before them won’t. Despite all our professed affection for our favorite rounds some hunters are all to eager...
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Today we have a photo of one of my favorite guns that I own. This is a Steyr Model 1912. Sometimes this gun is referred to as a “Steyr Hahn” or “Steyr Hammer.” The Steyr Model 1912 has an interesting history in that it became a whole country adopted handgun very quickly, but was originally rejected. The Steyr Model 1912 was submitted for the Austrian military trial and rejected. When World War One began the Austrian government still found themselves without an official handgun besides the now outdated black powder revolvers. They needed something decent and better yet something homegrown. The possibility of import or export was pretty unlikely and at the very least not very efficient. So, the Steyr 1912 and its 9×23 Steyr cartridge were adopted.
Bushmaster Firearms launches the new 450 Bushmaster Rifle, a great lightweight option for hunters. Bushmaster Firearms designed the new 450 Bushmaster rifle to significantly reduce felt recoil. The 450 Bushmaster features type III hard coat anodizing, Bushmaster Firearms' M-LOK 14-inch free float rail, and the Snake Charmer muzzle brake. A...
James Tarr reviews the five best shotguns for personal protection under $300. Even in the 21st century the 12-gauge shotgun is still considered by many to be the ultimate home-defense firearm. It is a brute force weapon, throwing clouds of attitude-adjusting projectiles downrange—simple, but very effective. Because shotguns are simple,...
The hypersonic missile era is about to officially begin for the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army is moving closer toward fielding its first Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, also known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, with the recent delivery of prototype trailer-mounted launchers, as well as other key components of the complete weapon system. In doing so, the Army has also confirmed that Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State is the home of the first unit intended to be equipped with these weapons, something the service has been very tight-lipped about in the past.
Based on one of the most prolific and popular pistols in small arms history - the Browning P-35 Hi-Power - the Springfield Armory SA-35 gives today's shooters a modern take on a revered classic. Featuring subtle but significant upgrades to John Moses Browning’s original P-35 design (Hi-Power), the 9mm SA-35...
A Classic Design, the 9mm Walther P-38 served through World War II and served as the foundation for Walther's Post-War P-1! The history of combat handguns is replete with examples of weapons that have earned either praise or condemnation. While the former includes the M1911A1, Mk. VI Webley and FN Hi-Power, the latter category is represented by such as the Type 94 Nambu, M1895 Nagant and the Mo. 1910 Glisenti....
A new autonomous weapon system combines a quadruped robot with a sniper rifle. SPUR is armed with a ten-shot rifle and a 30-power zoom. The weapon can only fire at a human operator's command, but it does remind us of a certain Black Mirror episode. Science fiction has seeped into...
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have another example of a trap gun, but it is only mistaken for that. I, personally, have seen this same exact type of trap gun used as a grave robber gun. The concept is similar. The trap gun is set up near a grave of interest like a fresh one and if a grave robber shows up it is made to signal a disturbance at the very least. These were not all that unusual in the late 1700s especially in European countries like England. They eventually became outlawed due to grave robber guns discharging and hurting or killing bystanders outside of a cemetery.
We’re probably one step closer to the future envisioned in The Terminator series, as some crazy defense contractor has put a sniper rifle onto a robotic dog. Yes, it looks exactly how you’d imagine, and it’s genuinely one of the scariest things I’ve seen on Twitter (and I’ve seen some shit).
Automation of weapons is proceeding at an alarming pace. One of these is Terminator Quadruped Dog Robot that is now a reality. The system will have many applications, from deploying robots to take out high-value targets or just armed watchdogs 'literally' sniping away at targets. Seeing the weaponized robot with...
Archery season is in full swing across the US for tons of medium- and big-game animals. Whether you are chasing speed goats (antelope) in Wyoming or simply pursuing whitetail deer in the Midwest, one common vane between all archery hunters is that a laser rangefinder can be an invaluable tool. It instills confidence in that we are more sure of the distance of our target; thus, we can place a more accurate and humane shot on wild game. What if instead of carrying extra weight on our hunt by toting a laser rangefinder we could simply have that tech inside the sight we already have on our bows?… That day has come because Burris has debuted their Oracle 2 Rangefinding Bow Sight. Technology that once was thought of as a pipedream is now here, and we are going to review the Burris Oracle 2 on AllOutdoor. Let’s dive in!
In this episode of TFBTV Show Time from Red Oktober, James Reeves visits with Kalashnikov USA to talk to them about their KP-9 9mm Kalashnikov-type pistol caliber carbine. The KP-9 has been a commercial smash, but is it reliable and durable? Kalashnikov USA undertook to find out themselves, and they’ve subjected the KP-9 to 20,000 rounds of steel case ammunition without cleaning to see how the KP-9 performed. Check today’s video to see the results.
Comments / 4