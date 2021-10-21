Boys soccer: A new wrinkle for Rinkel as IMSA tops St. Francis

7: (7) Hawken 7-5-2 8: (8) Lake Catholic 6-5-4 Watch list: Beachwood (9-3-1), Benedictine (6-5-3) Crop comments: In the penultimate Crop of 2021, not to be repetitive from last week, but it came to a tipping point with Mentor. The Cardinals’ lone result in this window was a 5-0 loss to a strong St. Edward side. Not many area sides would fare better, and again, the strength of schedule is beyond reproach. But Mentor is now on a four-match winless skid and conceded nine goals in its last two matches. Kirtland, on the other hand, is on an eight-match win streak, including a thorough 3-0 win at Crop No. 8 side Lake Catholic. The Hornets don’t play as difficult of a schedule as the Cardinals. Under the circumstances, though, a swap of spots seems fair. … Harvey, following a loss in the last window at West Geauga, took care of Perry and Andrews Osborne. Given the Red Raiders had a head-to-head win Sept. 21 over Chagrin Falls, and the Tigers fell, 3-0, to Bay and slipped past Gilmour, 1-0, a trade feels like the right call here.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO