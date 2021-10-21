CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United goes all-in on new flights abroad

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. is looking ahead to a time when international profits are more lucrative than in the past even as numerous national borders remain closed more than 18 months into an unprecedented pandemic. The airline is focusing all of its expansion next year outside the...

