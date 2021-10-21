Metroid Dread update out now (version 1.0.1), patch notes

Has had a very successful launch weekend, surpassing its predecessors to become the fastest-selling game in the franchise. Nintendo has been keen on pushing it to the forefront of the Switch this holiday season. With the Pokemon remakes set to launch in November, Metroid Dread is merely one part of their holiday release schedule. Now with the title finally released, many are discussing the merits of it in comparison to recent Metroidvania titles. Yet, with many comparisons and ideas of what Metroid is, some have discovered other such tactics. Whether it’s sequence breaking to get items earlier or defeating bosses quicker, fans have always looked for ways around the game’s boundaries. However, due to a bug, a Metroid Dread crash occurs before the final area. Yet, Nintendo has tweeted that an update for Metroid Dread containing the bug fix will be launched later this month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO