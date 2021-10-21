CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread update out now (version 1.0.1), patch notes

Cover picture for the articleNintendo and MercurySteam have released a new update for Metroid Dread, with version 1.0.1 now available. Nintendo confirmed last week that players could potentially encounter a bug impeding progress. As expected, this is what today’s update is largely intended to address. Nintendo also notes...

