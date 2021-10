Look at these adorable 5 month old kittens…the Upside Down Kittens…Lauren and Lisa! Let’s all say “AAAWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!” together! They came into the shelter as strays and were never claimed. Now they are ready to STEAL your heart! And really…what’s better than one kitten? TWO! If you are looking to add to your fam…and are looking for adorbz kittens…contact the Erie Humane Society! They have several kittens at the shelter looking for their FURever homes…including Lauren and Lisa! Visit them at 2407 Zimmerly Road or call them for more info at 814 835 8331. You can also visit them at eriehumanesociety.org.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO