Bethesda artist commemorates virus victims

Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVast, orderly rows of white, at a faraway glance like fields of tulips, but at a closer look something more serious: this is what tourists visiting the National Mall in Washington, D.C. saw from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Designed by Bethesda artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, it is actually...

www.thesentinel.com

