From beginning to end, President Joe Biden’s speech this morning to sell his massive twin spending bills was full of deceit and lies, wrapped in a cloud of malarkey. He said his “framework” is “fiscally responsible.” This comes as Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, tweets this very morning that “it’s twice as big , in real dollars, as the New Deal was.” When the national debt already is at a record high of 125% of the annual economy, adding spending that is twice as big as President Franklin Roosevelt’s astonishing expansion of government (done at a time of a Great Depression, not at a time with historically low unemployment) cannot by even a semi-rational definition be called fiscally sound.

