Our We Love Local campaign was so well received last year, we're bringing it back!. After an extremely rough 2020 that required businesses to change their business model on the fly, there was hope that 2021 would be a bit easier. However, it's presented its own share of issues. COVID continues to be a factor, of course, but new struggles have emerged. On top of letting everyone know they exist, finding employees and issues with the supply chain has added new obstacles for businesses to navigate as they work to provide both new and returning customers with the product or service they expect from them as the holiday season, arguably their busiest time of the year, quickly approaches.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO