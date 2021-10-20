This Story Behind this Majestic Mansion Is a Classic Southern Gothic

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is checking out some of the spookiest spots in the St. Louis area. We've been sending our Sydney Stallworth to some of the most haunted places around town. This week, we’re looking inside the Lemp Mansion, one of the most famously feared places in St. Louis.
For many of the South's oldest cities, certain ghosts and their supernatural stories become the stuff of local legend and bring in visitors hoping to see a spirit for themselves. For Chattanooga, such a ghost is the well-known and infamous Annalisa Netherly, who checked into Room 311 at the Read...
Hurricane resident Lois Fisher has been sitting at her desk a lot lately. That’s because she has been editing her new book titled “The Story Behind the Song.”. As Fisher sits at her desk in the home in which she grew up, echoes of all the songs sung and played here over the years still fill her mind.
Stacker covers the origin stories behind 30 holidays across the world. These holidays have diverse beginnings, with some stemming from ancient religious legends to others from direct action by modern activist groups.
From sandstone to gemstones, quartz is everywhere. In its natural form, it is the second most common mineral in Earth’s crust and its varieties include amethyst and citrine gems. In its synthetic form, it’s a key ingredient in watches, radios and other electronics. Although quartz is everywhere, an 8,000-pound slab...
“Insanity runs in my family; it practically gallops.” That’s what Cary Grant famously declares in the 1944 movie Arsenic and Old Lace, based on the hit Broadway play. The macabre comedy, set on Halloween, followed the discovery by Grant’s character that his aunts had secretly been murdering renters at their boarding house. It’s a pretty grim subject for a comedy, especially considering that it was inspired by real events.
Are you a huge Haunted Mansion and Muppets fan and will be visiting the Disneyland Resort soon? Make sure to visit the new exhibit that is now open! Not visiting soon? Do not worry as I will take you through the exhibit myself!. The Haunted Mansion Exhibit. The Haunted Mansion...
Don’t go trick or treating at these houses this Halloween. When it comes to horror movies, many locations are just as famous as the characters. Whether a movie features a haunted house or is set in a creepy location, many of these famously scary homes are still standing today. The...
When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
A family say they have been plunged in darkness after a builder allegedly erected an 8ft fence just a foot away from their front door. Rob Shepherd, 38, and his wife Sarah have lived in the bungalow for more than 20 years without any problems. Mr Shepherd, from Portslade, near...
If you're planning to turn your best find at a Salt Lake City area pumpkin patch into a jack-o'-lantern, you may be wondering about the origins of the fall tradition. Hollowed-out pumpkins, with carved faces and lighted from the inside by candles,
The Cedarburg Cultural Center hosted its 17th year of Gothic History Tour this past weekend with the presentation of those Fabulous Frightening Fifties. Tickets are still available to the final presentation on Friday, October 29 by going to the cedarburgculturalcenter.org.
Comments / 0