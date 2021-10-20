CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay announces additional world tour dates

By Buddy Iahn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional shows in Mexico, Los Angeles and New Jersey added. Due to overwhelming demand, Coldplay has announced three additional Music Of The Spheres 2022 World Tour dates including April 4th in Mexico City, April 30th in Los Angeles and June 5th in East Rutherford. The tour begins on March...

Related
insideradio.com

As Coldplay Announces Tour, iHeart Stages ‘Roadblock’ Album Premiere.

There will be more than radio beaming “from the top of the Empire State Building” tonight. At 8:55pm ET, CHR “Z100” WHTZ-FM New York will broadcast Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” synchronized to thousands of LED lights at the top of the famous tower choreographed by Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manouevre team. The latest music-to-light show tees up a 9pm iHeartMedia roadblock broadcast of an “iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Coldplay” on 150 hot AC, alternative and CHR stations nationwide, on the iHeartRadio app and on the CW app or on www.cwtv.com.
MUSIC
BBC

Coldplay: Band ready for backlash over eco-friendly world tour

Coldplay's next tour will partly be powered by a dancefloor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down, and pedal power at the venues. It's part of a 12-point plan to cut their carbon footprint, two years after the band pledged not to tour until they could do so in a more sustainable way.
MUSIC
zumic.com

Coldplay Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

With vaccine shots becoming more available worldwide and the dangers of COVID-19 declining for the vaccinated, Coldplay are making big plans next year. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates for the Americas and Europe, in conjunction with their new album, Music of the Spheres, set to be released on October 15.
MUSIC
vegas24seven.com

DON McLEAN ANNOUNCES INITIAL U.S. DATES FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ WORLD TOUR

DON McLEAN ANNOUNCES INITIAL U.S. DATES FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ WORLD TOUR. DON McLEAN ANNOUNCES INITIAL U.S. DATES FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ WORLD TOURU.S. dates announced include Hawaii, Iowa, North Dakota, Florida, and Arizona, with more to be added soon!. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the lyrics for Don...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jessie James Decker announces 2022 headlining tour

Jessie James Decker has unveiled 2022 The Woman I’ve Become Tour dates, in celebration of her new seven song EP of the same name. Kicking off on April 14th in Detroit, the run will span 20+ dates including stops in Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. Rising star Adam Doleac is set to open on all dates.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Skid Row Atlantic Years box set detailed

Skid Row’s most beloved, iconic, and previously hard-to-find releases from the late’ 80s and early ’90s are being released in a new box set that is an instant “must-own” for both diehard fans and collectors. Skid Row: The Atlantic Years 1989-1996 highlights the band’s global domination and documents the glory days of the hard rock scene, and will be available on 5 CD and 7 LP on December 3rd.
MUSIC
