ROUNDUP: Queensbury, South High advance to quarterfinal showdown

Post-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Afsar-Keshmiri, Jake Grant and Gavin Kelly netted goals Wednesday as Queensbury blanked Troy 3-0 in a Class A opening-round game of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament. On Wednesday night, South Glens Falls and Schuylerville both advanced in the Class A and B brackets, respectively. For the Bulldogs,...

poststar.com

Post-Star

ROUNDUP: Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council title

Queensbury wrapped up the Foothills Council girls soccer title Thursday with a 3-0 win over Schuylerville, the Spartans' eighth straight shutout. Meredith Montgomery scored two goals and Brigid Duffy added a goal and two assists to lead the Spartans. Emma Lemery made five saves in the shutout. Also Thursday, Greenwich...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Post-Star

Queensbury girls tennis team advances to Class A final

The Queensbury girls tennis team defeated Albany Academy 6-1 Wednesday in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Girls Tennis Team Tournament. The Spartans, who improved to 15-3 overall, are scheduled to play Burnt Hills for the title on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Central Park in Schenectady. QUEENSBURY...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Post-Star

ROUNDUP: South High bests Tigers; Lapan sets records

South Glens Falls was a 10-0 winner over Hudson Falls in Foothills Council boys soccer on Friday. Hudson Falls goalie Joe Lapan set a couple of records in defeat. First half: 1, South High, Gavin Parker (Vincent Cooper). 2, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx). 3, South High, Gavin Parker. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker). 5, South High, Caden French (Nate Marx).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
chronicle-express.com

High School Sports Roundup

Whitman/Bloomfield beat Midlakes by an extra point, putting the Wildcat-Bombers at 3-2 this season. Midlakes was 1-5. The Scottish Mustangs won over the Indians in a Monday matchup that had been rescheduled from Saturday due to quarantine procedures within the team. QB Carter Earl went 11/19, throwing for 176 yards and a touchdown and getting picked off once. Earl also had seven carries for 17 yards and two more trips across the goal line. It was another busy day for Nick Slavick. On offense, Slavick had nine carries and two receptions for a total 138 yards and a TD, while on the the other side of the field, he racked up 11 tackles, two sacks and an interception. John Bell and Hunter Sheehan both got eight tackles and an interception, with Bell returning it for six points. Other Mustang highlights included five catches for Wyatt Walters, six tackles and a sack for Gabe Hopkins and three tackles and a pick for Anthony Druker. The win put the Mustangs' record at 3-2 for the fall with two matches left. The Indians were still winless at 0-6.
HIGH SCHOOL
Post-Star

Glens Falls, Greenwich receive forfeits

The Glens Falls and Greenwich football teams officially wrapped up division titles this weekend by receiving forfeits from opponents who were unable to play. Glens Falls won by forfeit over Broadalbin-Perth to officially wrap up the Class B North title with a 4-0 mark, and improve to 6-1 overall. The Indians host Ravena in a non-division contest next Saturday afternoon.
GREENWICH, NY
Daily Freeman

High School Girls Soccer roundup: New Paltz, Mount Academy advance to MHAL finals

WALLKILL, N.Y. — New Paltz High and Mount Academy will play for the Mid-Hudson Athletic League girls soccer championship after both posted 1-0 semifinal wins Monday. New Paltz earned its first-ever league championship berth with an overtime victory over Red Hook, while Mount Academy turned away Spackenkill. The teams play for the title at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Wallkill.
NEW PALTZ, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Afton/Harpursville and Susquehanna Valley Advance to Sectional Quarterfinals

The 8th seeded Susquehanna Valley Sabers topped the 9th seeded Waverly Wolverines 1-0 in double overtime of their Class B Section IV First Round Playoff tilt. The Sabers advance to play top seeded Chenango Valley Friday at 3:30pm at Chenango Valley. In Class C 9th seeded Afton/Harpursville knocked off 8th...
SPORTS
Post-Star

ROUNDUP: Bacon's goal lifts B-W; Witches, Spartans, Warriors move on

Kara Bacon scored the game's only goal as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Chatham 1-0 in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Friday. Hope Sherman got the shutout in goal. Lake George also won by a 1-0 score, with Mykah Collier-Fisher scoring the lone goal against Canajoharie. Faith Ingber's hat trick helped Greenwich beat Corinth, 4-0. Stillwater also won in Class C.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Post-Star

ROUNDUP: Lake George's season ends in OT

Middleburgh scored in the second overtime for a 2-1 victory over Lake George in the Class C quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday. The Warriors ended their season at 16-2. In Class A, Carter Dee scored the eventual game-winning goal as Averill Park beat Scotia, 2-1.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Fosters Daily Democrat

Wednesday's high school roundup: Goodridge goal advances Dover field hockey

DOVER – Molly Goodridge scored the game’s only goal as the Dover High School field hockey team beat No. 10 Timberlane, 1-0, on Wednesday in a Division I first round game. Dover goalie Hayley Tosh had six saves, while Erin Lynch starred. The seventh-seeded Green Wave will play at No....
DOVER, NH
Post-Star

Queensbury pulls away from Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA — Zion Freeman rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries — all career highs — Friday night as he led Queensbury to a 41-32 Class A Grasso football victory over Ballston Spa. “We knew this would be a playoff game for us — we needed...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Seacoast Online

Saturday's high school roundup: Traip, York girls soccer both advance

KITTERY, Maine – Molly Sawtelle had two goals as the fourth-seeded Traip Academy girls soccer team beat No. 13 Sacopee Valley, 5-0 on Saturday in a Class C South first-round game. The Rangers will host a quarterfinal game on Wednesday. Julia Durling, Noelle Denholm and Quinn McPherson all scored for...
YORK, ME
Post-Star

Hudson Falls comes up short at Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE — Hudson Falls rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to tie the game, only to come up short in a 27-21 Class B North football loss to Gloversville on Friday night. Garrett Dooling scored on a 39-yard run with 2:52 left in regulation to pull out the victory for...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Union Leader

High School Roundup: Windham field hockey team advances past Central-West

Cecilia Ponzini scored in the third quarter to help host Windham past Manchester Central-West 1-0 in a Division I field hockey quarterfinal on Saturday. The Jaguars advanced to play Bedford in Wednesday’s semifinals in Exeter. The Bulldogs beat Dover 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. Girls soccer. Londonderry 4, Alvirne 1.
WINDHAM, NH
Post-Star

Schuylerville cruises to intersectional victory

CONKLIN — Sophomore Lukas Sherman rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Schuylerville past Susquehanna Valley of Section IV 54-20 on Saturday. Schuylerville, the No. 3-ranked Class C team in the state, improved to 8-0 overall. Freshman Landen Cumm led all rushers with 92 yards...
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
Post-Star

Warrensburg rolls past rival Lake George

WARRENSBURG — In a rivalry game filled with big plays, three long touchdown runs by Warrensburg's Tim Kelly set the tone early. Kelly scored on runs of 72, 67 and 62 yards to stake Warrensburg to a 22-6 first-quarter lead as the Burghers rolled to a 52-32 Class D North football victory over Lake George.
WARRENSBURG, NY
Post-Star

Class C football playoff pairings announced

Section II on Sunday announced the Class C football playoff pairings and crossover games for next weekend. Playoff pairings for Classes AA, A and B will be announced after next weekend’s games. Here's the high school playoff schedule for the next week and a half. Undefeated Class C North champion...
HIGH SCHOOL
Post-Star

Cambridge holds off Chatham

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge-Salem got a pair of touchdowns from Clifford Lewis in the third quarter for a cushion, then held off Chatham 37-35 in a Class D non-divisional football win on Saturday. After the Panthers had pulled within 25-21 early in the third, Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards...
CAMBRIDGE, NY

