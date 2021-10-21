A Childhood Barn Inspires a Mountain Getaway

The “greenest mill in the blue world” brings its technology one step closer to the end consumer in its latest retail endeavor.
Candiani Denim recently opened Candiani Custom, an extension of its existing Milan-based boutique that includes a microfactory specializing in made-to-measure jeans produced and washed on-site. The one-of-a-kind experience is based on the five pillars of personalization, transparency, sustainability, technology and Made in Italy.
The project involves several Italian supply chain partners including automatic fabric-cutter manufacturer FK Group, finishing technology firm Tonello, sewing machine manufacturer Sip Italy, textile chemical company Nearchimica, interlinings maker Cervo Tessile, trims manufacturers Cadica and Riri, and...
