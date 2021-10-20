CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Agenda 2021

Winona Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Rural Fire Board Meeting Monday, October 25, 2021 - 7:00 PM Menomonie Fire Department Station 2 2417 Wilson Street AGENDA I....

www.winonadailynews.com

Winona Daily News

Budget Hearing 2021

October 29, 2021 NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING AND SPECIAL TOWN MEETING FOR THE TOWN OF EAGLE POINT Notice is hereby given that on Monday November 15, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Eagle Point Town Hall, 14802 State Hwy 124, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, a PUBLIC HEARING on the PROPOSED BUDGET of the Town of Eagle Point will be held. The proposed detailed budget is available for inspection from the Clerk at the Town Hall, and on the town website. Notice is hereby given immediately following the completion of the PUBLIC HEARING on the PROPOSED BUDGET, a SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS, Section 60.12(1)(c) of the Wisconsin State Statute will be held for the purpose of: 1. To adopt the 2021 Tax Levy to be paid in 2022, Section 60.10(1)(a) of the Wisconsin State Statutes in the amount of: $432,232.00 . 2. Electors to approve the November 16, 2020 Special Electors minutes. Dated this 29th day of October 2021 Laurie Hebert, Clerk Town of Eagle Point 10/29 LAC89439 WNAXLP.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Winona Daily News

2021 Budget Meeting 11 10 21 Town Electors

NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS OF THE TOWN OF HOLLAND Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, immediately following completion of the Public Hearing (held at 6:30 p.m.) on the proposed year 2022 budget, a special town meeting of the electors called pursuant to Section 60.12(1)(c) of Wisconsin Statutes by the town board will be held for the following purposes: 1. To adopt the 2021 town tax levy to be paid in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes. 2. To establish salaries of elected officials for the terms of office to begin in April 2022 pursuant to Section 60.32 of Wisconsin Statutes. Dated this 25th day of October, 2021. BY: Marilyn J. Pedretti, Clerk Town of Holland 10/29 LAC89335 WNAXLP.
POLITICS
Winona Daily News

Budget Notice to Publish 2021

NOTICE TOWN OF OAKDALE Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. at the Oakdale Town Hall, a Public Hearing on the 2022 Proposed Budget for the Town of Oakdale will be held. The proposed budget in detail is available for inspection at the Oakdale Town Hall office upon appointment with the town clerk. A summary of the proposed 2022 budget is posted at the Oakdale Town Hall. Notice is also hereby given that immediately following the completion of the Public Hearing on the 2022 proposed budget, a Special Town Meeting called by the town board pursuant to Sec. 60.12(1)(c) of Wis. Statutes will be held for the following purposes: 1. To adopt the 2021 Town tax levy to be paid in 2022 pursuant to Sec. 60.10(1)(a) of Wis. Statutes. a. Utilize Increase for unused levy carryforward from prior years in the amount of $10,506 for a total 2021 levy of $232,356 OR b. Utilize unadjusted 2021 levy of $221,850 The town board will meet to adopt the 2022 Oakdale Town Budget and conduct their regular December board meeting on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Alex Wilson Town Clerk 10/29 LAC89150 WNAXLP.
OAKDALE, MN
sent-trib.com

Myers does not come with an agenda

This letter is written to explain why I feel Ryan Myers is the best candidate for the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education. Myers will bring vision, passion, expertise, and dedication to our schools. I know that he wants every child in our community to have the same support and success that he desires for his own children.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Winona Daily News

2021-11-11 Public Hearing & Special Town Meeting of the Electors

TOWN OF TAINTER PUBLIC HEARING TAINTER TOWN HALL THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021 AT 7:00 PM Purpose: 2022 Town Budget Call to Order Roll Call Certification of Posting/Publication: Posted in 3 places in the Town: Town Office window, Lamb's Creek Landing Billboard and Town Website October 27, 2021 and published in the Dunn County News on October 27, 2021 and November 3, 2021. Public Comment(s) Adjourn TOWN OF TAINTER SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE 2022 TOWN BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021 Call to Order Roll Call Certification of Posting/Publication: Posted in 3 places in the Town: Town Office window, Lamb's Creek Landing Billboard and Town Website October 27, 2021 and published in the Dunn County News on October 27, 2021 and November 3, 2021. 1. Approve the 2021 Town Tax Levy to be collected in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes. Resolution 2021-2 2. Establish Election of Town Board Members to Numbered Seats pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(c)1 of Wisconsin Statutes. Resolution 2021-3 Adjourn 10/27 11/3 LAC89151 WNAXLP.
ELECTIONS
Winona Daily News

Robert Hively-Johnson: Demand Winona change

November is more than turkey. Well, maybe not in Winona. Ready, set, vote ... But not as in past. Weeks back, our city-wide elected mayor imposed a mask mandate. The next day our city council overruled our mayor. Winona backwards. Some council members said they were doing the will of...
WINONA, MN
Cedar Valley Daily Times

AGENDA City of Waverly, Iowa

E. Presentation of Plaque of Appreciation. Council presents a certificate of appreciation to former Economic Development member Deb Schroeder. F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
WAVERLY, IA
Cody Enterprise

Commissioners delay rural subdivision

The Park County commissioners have put another delay on a contentious major subdivision being planned along the Powell Highway. On Tuesday, the commissioners deferred to a letter sent by a hydrologist for the Wyoming State Geological Survey, in which the property that will serve Brian Shumard’s Buck Creek Estates project was recommended for further water testing before being recommended for approval.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Politics
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Vanguard for progressive agenda

I was distressed by the statement by the top elected officials of Carver and Chaska taking sides with the Easter Carver County School Board regarding the recent heated debate (and actions) by parents in front of the board objecting to mask mandates ("We're truly better together," Oct. 7). These mayors...
CHASKA, MN
carrollconews.com

Premium pay on agenda for JPs

The Carroll County Quorum Court was scheduled to vote Monday night on a proposal to provide retroactive “premium pay” to county employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. A proposed ordinance on the agenda for Monday’s regular meeting would pay current county employees $2.40 per hour for the period from...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Austin Daily Herald

Rezoning request on council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote on a rezoning request at 1400 Fourth St. NW, the Baulder property, during its next regular meeting. The request is to rezone two parcels (A and B) on the property, which are currently zoned as “R-1” single family, to “R-O” Residential Office and “B-2” Community Business designations respectively. The request was made to accommodate a possible coffee shop, office buildings and duplexes.
AUSTIN, MN
Valdosta Daily Times

Rural rezoning frustrates residents

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County District 2 residents expressed their frustration and even a sense of betrayal Tuesday evening when the county commission rezoned property in their rural community. District 2 Commissioner Scott Orenstein, who lives in the district, took the brunt of the criticism from the crowd that opposed the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Winona Daily News

Shelter Operator RFP

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of La Crosse is seeking request for proposals (RFP) for a Full Service Emergency Shelter Operator. Copies of the RFP are available at www.cityoflacrosse.org/planning, under requests for proposals, FULL SERVICE EMERGENCY SHELTER OPERATOR. Paper copies provided upon request Monday-Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm at City Hall, 400 La Crosse St, La Crosse, WI. Bids proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. Contact Diane McGinnis Casey at 608-789-7362 or email mcginniscaseyd@cityoflacrosse.org with questions. 10/28 LAC89338 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

Public Hearing Notice Land Division Ordinance 11-16-2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING October 18, 2021 State of Wisconsin ss County of Dunn To all whom it may concern, in accordance with section 236.45(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in Dunn County that the Dunn County Planning, Resource, and Development Committee will hold a public hearing on a proposed Land Division, Condominium, and Surveying Regulations Ordinance final draft on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. by teleconference (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Instructions on providing comments during the Public Hearing will be included on the publically noticed Planning, Resource, and Development Committee meeting agenda. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection by appointment at the Dunn County Surveyor's Office, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Suite 240A, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact Thomas Carlson, Dunn County Surveyor, at 715-231-6526 with questions, to schedule an appointment to review the ordinance, or to obtain copies of the ordinance. A copy of the proposed ordinance is also available for public inspection on the Dunn County web page: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC=BD1C40A4-202D-433F-8987-AD5BEC210A89&Type=B_BASIC This is the only opportunity to address the Committee regarding this proposed ordinance. All interested persons are invited to participate in said hearing and be heard. Thomas P. Carlson, PLS Dunn County Surveyor Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC88924 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
Winona Daily News

November Budget & Tax Levy Hearing 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING FOR THE TOWN OF LUCAS DUNN COUNTY NOVEMBER 9TH 2021 7:30 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday November 9th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lucas Town Hall, a PUBLIC HEARING on the PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET for the Town of Lucas in Dunn County, Wisconsin, will be held. The proposed budget in detail is available for inspection at the Lucas Town Hall located by the entrance door, or by calling the Clerk at 715-232-9212. NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS OF THE TOWN OF LUCAS DUNN COUNTY NOVEMBER 9th 2021 7:30 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday November 9th, 2021 immediately following completion of the Public Hearing on the proposed year 2022 budget, which begins at 7:30 P.M. at the Lucas Town Hall, a special town meeting of the electors called pursuant to Section 60.12(1)(c) of the Wisconsin Statutes by the Town Board for the following purpose will be held: 1. To adopt the 2021 town tax levy to be collected in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statues. TOWN OF LUCAS NOTICE OF MOTHLY BOARD MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday November 9th, 2021 immediately following completion of the Public Hearing on the proposed year 2022 town tax levy at the Lucas Town Hall, the monthly town board meeting will take place. Agenda to follow at a later date. Dated this 21st day of October, 2021 Stacey Simonson, Clerk Town of Lucas *Lucas Town Hall is located at E2301 Hwy 29, Menomonie, WI 54751. Note: Please note that upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the need(s) of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact the Town Clerk at 715-232-9212. "It is possible that members of and possible quorum of other governmental bodies of the Town may be in attendance at the above stated meeting to gather information; no action will be taken by any governmental body at the above noticed meeting other than the governmental body specifically referred to above in this notice" 10/27 LAC89076 WNAXLP.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With elections right around the corner, towns across the high country have made it clear, affordable housing is a top priority. “’Where am I going to live?’’I just got kicked out of my house’, I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing in an estimated $4.3...
VAIL, CO
New Hampshire Bulletin

Chairwoman of Public Utilities Commission steps down; Chicoine nominated to lead Energy

After a two-year tenure as chairwoman of the Public Utilities Commission, Dianne Martin is resigning from the top position, four years before her six-year term was set to end.  The newest addition to the utilities commission, Dan Goldner, who started in May, was nominated to take over for Martin. Her last day as chairwoman will […] The post Chairwoman of Public Utilities Commission steps down; Chicoine nominated to lead Energy appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Alliance Review

Carroll County Commissioners

• Adopted a proclamation recognizing Luanne Riegle for her dedication and commitment to Carroll County and congratulating her on the occasion of her retirement. • Approved the Charter Communications Confidentiality Agreement. • Cason Leggett, Dog Warden, filed his report for Oct. 17-23, showing six dogs impounded, three adopted out, five...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

