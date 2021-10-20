Rural Agenda 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING FOR THE TOWN OF LUCAS DUNN COUNTY NOVEMBER 9TH 2021 7:30 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday November 9th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lucas Town Hall, a PUBLIC HEARING on the PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET for the Town of Lucas in Dunn County, Wisconsin, will be held. The proposed budget in detail is available for inspection at the Lucas Town Hall located by the entrance door, or by calling the Clerk at 715-232-9212. NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS OF THE TOWN OF LUCAS DUNN COUNTY NOVEMBER 9th 2021 7:30 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday November 9th, 2021 immediately following completion of the Public Hearing on the proposed year 2022 budget, which begins at 7:30 P.M. at the Lucas Town Hall, a special town meeting of the electors called pursuant to Section 60.12(1)(c) of the Wisconsin Statutes by the Town Board for the following purpose will be held: 1. To adopt the 2021 town tax levy to be collected in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statues. TOWN OF LUCAS NOTICE OF MOTHLY BOARD MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday November 9th, 2021 immediately following completion of the Public Hearing on the proposed year 2022 town tax levy at the Lucas Town Hall, the monthly town board meeting will take place. Agenda to follow at a later date. Dated this 21st day of October, 2021 Stacey Simonson, Clerk Town of Lucas *Lucas Town Hall is located at E2301 Hwy 29, Menomonie, WI 54751. Note: Please note that upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the need(s) of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact the Town Clerk at 715-232-9212. "It is possible that members of and possible quorum of other governmental bodies of the Town may be in attendance at the above stated meeting to gather information; no action will be taken by any governmental body at the above noticed meeting other than the governmental body specifically referred to above in this notice" 10/27 LAC89076 WNAXLP.

