Agenda 10-25-21 Regular Meeting

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SPECIAL EXCEPTION PERMIT TO OPERATE AN AGRICULTURE ENTERTAINMENT VENUE In accordance with the provisions of Section 19.84, Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in the Town of Stanton that the Dunn County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held by Teleconference. The applicant, Joshua Edhlund of Doe-Z-Does Therapy Farm LLC, El 529 790th Ave, Knapp WI 54749, Parcel Identification number 1703622914281300003, has made a Special Exception Permit request to operate an Agriculture Entertainment Venue on property described as; all that part of the NE 1/4 of Section 28, T29N, R14W, Town of Stanton, Dunn County, Wisconsin described within document number 639880 and as mapped and surveyed on map of survey S-1574 on file in the Dunn County Surveyor's Office. This is the only opportunity to address to the Board regarding this request, as such interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard. Persons wishing to provide input during public comment may submit written comments via email to, or may register to speak at the public hearing by sending an email beforehand to, publiccomment@co.dunn.wi.us. Instructions for those wishing to speak during the hearing may be found on the Dunn County website at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/publiccomments. Persons wishing to listen to the open meeting should access the Dunn County YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG9PRaNVmqZc95t1a3953aw/videos . A video recording of the meeting will be available on the Dunn County YouTube channel, at the link above, for subsequent viewing. Persons needing assistance in accessing the meeting, please call (715) 231-6505. Maps and supporting documents are on file and available for inspection at the Environmental Services Department, Planning & Zoning Division, located at 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Suite 240, Menomonie, Wisconsin, or on Dunn County's website at www.co.dunn.wi.us Anne Wodarczyk Planner/Zoning Administrator Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC89061 WNAXLP.

