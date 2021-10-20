CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agenda 10-25-21 Regular Meeting

Winona Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021 TO FOLLOW THE ANNUAL MEETING MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC And virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; at banks and...

www.winonadailynews.com

Winona Daily News

Budget Hearing 2021

October 29, 2021 NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING AND SPECIAL TOWN MEETING FOR THE TOWN OF EAGLE POINT Notice is hereby given that on Monday November 15, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Eagle Point Town Hall, 14802 State Hwy 124, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, a PUBLIC HEARING on the PROPOSED BUDGET of the Town of Eagle Point will be held. The proposed detailed budget is available for inspection from the Clerk at the Town Hall, and on the town website. Notice is hereby given immediately following the completion of the PUBLIC HEARING on the PROPOSED BUDGET, a SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS, Section 60.12(1)(c) of the Wisconsin State Statute will be held for the purpose of: 1. To adopt the 2021 Tax Levy to be paid in 2022, Section 60.10(1)(a) of the Wisconsin State Statutes in the amount of: $432,232.00 . 2. Electors to approve the November 16, 2020 Special Electors minutes. Dated this 29th day of October 2021 Laurie Hebert, Clerk Town of Eagle Point 10/29 LAC89439 WNAXLP.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Canby Herald

Input sought on parks and rec needs

City of Canby continues its master plan update and now wants to hear from the community via survey linkAfter a nearly 20-year wait, the city's future goals for parks and recreation are starting to come into clearer focus. At least that's the hope as national firm GreenPlay, LLC continues to put the puzzle together that will eventually be the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan update. Thus, the work goes on. "They (GreenPlay) are fully into the work," City Administrator Scott Archer said. "They did some stakeholder and steering committee meetings, focus groups, in the summer, as well as...
CANBY, OR
Winona Daily News

Shelter Operator RFP

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of La Crosse is seeking request for proposals (RFP) for a Full Service Emergency Shelter Operator. Copies of the RFP are available at www.cityoflacrosse.org/planning, under requests for proposals, FULL SERVICE EMERGENCY SHELTER OPERATOR. Paper copies provided upon request Monday-Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm at City Hall, 400 La Crosse St, La Crosse, WI. Bids proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. Contact Diane McGinnis Casey at 608-789-7362 or email mcginniscaseyd@cityoflacrosse.org with questions. 10/28 LAC89338 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

BOA SE Request Edhlund

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SPECIAL EXCEPTION PERMIT TO OPERATE AN AGRICULTURE ENTERTAINMENT VENUE In accordance with the provisions of Section 19.84, Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in the Town of Stanton that the Dunn County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held by Teleconference. The applicant, Joshua Edhlund of Doe-Z-Does Therapy Farm LLC, El 529 790th Ave, Knapp WI 54749, Parcel Identification number 1703622914281300003, has made a Special Exception Permit request to operate an Agriculture Entertainment Venue on property described as; all that part of the NE 1/4 of Section 28, T29N, R14W, Town of Stanton, Dunn County, Wisconsin described within document number 639880 and as mapped and surveyed on map of survey S-1574 on file in the Dunn County Surveyor's Office. This is the only opportunity to address to the Board regarding this request, as such interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard. Persons wishing to provide input during public comment may submit written comments via email to, or may register to speak at the public hearing by sending an email beforehand to, publiccomment@co.dunn.wi.us. Instructions for those wishing to speak during the hearing may be found on the Dunn County website at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/publiccomments. Persons wishing to listen to the open meeting should access the Dunn County YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG9PRaNVmqZc95t1a3953aw/videos . A video recording of the meeting will be available on the Dunn County YouTube channel, at the link above, for subsequent viewing. Persons needing assistance in accessing the meeting, please call (715) 231-6505. Maps and supporting documents are on file and available for inspection at the Environmental Services Department, Planning & Zoning Division, located at 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Suite 240, Menomonie, Wisconsin, or on Dunn County's website at www.co.dunn.wi.us Anne Wodarczyk Planner/Zoning Administrator Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC89061 WNAXLP.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Winona Daily News

Public Hearing Notice Land Division Ordinance 11-16-2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING October 18, 2021 State of Wisconsin ss County of Dunn To all whom it may concern, in accordance with section 236.45(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in Dunn County that the Dunn County Planning, Resource, and Development Committee will hold a public hearing on a proposed Land Division, Condominium, and Surveying Regulations Ordinance final draft on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. by teleconference (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Instructions on providing comments during the Public Hearing will be included on the publically noticed Planning, Resource, and Development Committee meeting agenda. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection by appointment at the Dunn County Surveyor's Office, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Suite 240A, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact Thomas Carlson, Dunn County Surveyor, at 715-231-6526 with questions, to schedule an appointment to review the ordinance, or to obtain copies of the ordinance. A copy of the proposed ordinance is also available for public inspection on the Dunn County web page: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC=BD1C40A4-202D-433F-8987-AD5BEC210A89&Type=B_BASIC This is the only opportunity to address the Committee regarding this proposed ordinance. All interested persons are invited to participate in said hearing and be heard. Thomas P. Carlson, PLS Dunn County Surveyor Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC88924 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri School Board Association withdraws participation in the National School Boards Association

The Missouri School Board Association board of directors has withdrawn the association’s participation in the National School Boards Association due to the NSBA’s recent actions including the letter to the White House. The post Missouri School Board Association withdraws participation in the National School Boards Association appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council Agenda for October 25 Meeting – Tonight

Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at:. READING AND APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF OCTOBER 11, 2021. SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Elvin Shields, Louisiana Folklife Tradition Bearer. PLANNING & ZONING – FINAL:. #052 Smith. Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 64 Of 2001 By Changing Zoning...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
seattlechannel.org

Council Briefing 10/25/21

Pursuant to Washington State Governor's Proclamation No. 20-28.15 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 8402, this public meeting will be held remotely. Meeting participation is limited to access by the telephone number provided on the meeting agenda, and the meeting is accessible via telephone and Seattle Channel online. Agenda: Approval of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Winona Daily News

Robert Hively-Johnson: Demand Winona change

November is more than turkey. Well, maybe not in Winona. Ready, set, vote ... But not as in past. Weeks back, our city-wide elected mayor imposed a mask mandate. The next day our city council overruled our mayor. Winona backwards. Some council members said they were doing the will of...
WINONA, MN
thelansingjournal.com

Agenda: Lan-Oak Park District Board meeting – 10/18/21

Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board has returned to convening its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing.
POLITICS
brattleborotv.org

Guilford SB Mtg 10/25/21

0:00:08 - I. Call to Order. 0:07:16 - b. Considering change to .gov registration. X. Other Business 0:23:33 - a. Executive Session per 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a) (3) 0:27:30 - XII. Actions from Previous Meeting, Action Taken & Actions to be Taken. 0:28:28 - XII. Adjournment.
POLITICS
seattlechannel.org

Land Use & Neighborhoods Committee Special Meeting 10/25/21

Pursuant to Washington State Governor's Proclamation No. 20-28.15 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 8402, this public meeting will be held remotely. Meeting participation is limited to access by the telephone number provided on the meeting agenda, and the meeting is accessible via telephone and Seattle Channel online. Agenda: Call to Order,...
WASHINGTON STATE
alachuacounty.us

10-25-21 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting

The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a hybrid virtual meeting at the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) on October 25, 2021. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. The public may make comments to the MTPO in person or by calling...
ALACHUA, FL
WTAJ

Patton Township supervisors approve affordable housing action items

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long study on affordable and attainable housing in Patton Township has led to a four-part action plan. Three of the four recommendations have been unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors heard a presentation from the Patton Township Housing Task Force on their study and took public […]
PATTON, PA
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Mayor’s Minutes 10-25-21

Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about the new hire, Katrina Jones, to replace LeAnn Larson as City Clerk, street constructions projects wrapping up in the city, the plan to update and improve Osseo’s wastewater lift systems, and progress on the expansion of Boerboom Park. For more information, visit http://www.discoverosseo.com.
OSSEO, MN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

