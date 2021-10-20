CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Budget hearing notice

Winona Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Budget Hearing De Soto Area School District Section 65.90 (4) Notice is hereby given to the qualified...

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Daily Record.com

PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF LILLINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF …

PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF LILLINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF LILLINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: The Lillington Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at their Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lillington Town Hall, 102 East Front Street, Lillington, North Carolina. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss and consider the Zoning Assignment of CD-RS20-Conditional District Residential Single Family for the property located off of Matthews Road being PIN #: 0651-84-5847.000 & PIN #: 0651-95-2327.000 10/29; 11/5/2021.
LILLINGTON, NC
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council hears presentation on 2022 proposed budget

NORRISTOWN – Confronted with a roughly $1.2 million deficit, Norristown officials presented solutions to balance a proposed 2022 budget to council members on Tuesday. Municipal Administrator Crandall Jones and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Pfister broke down the numbers during the Norristown Municipal Council work session. Norristown’s proposed 2022 budget listed...
NORRISTOWN, PA
HuntingtonNYNow

Fire Departments Schedule Hearings for Budget Review

Fire departments are hosting public hearings this week and next to review their budgets for the 2022 year. Here is the schedule of hearings, as posted on the Town of Huntington page:. Cold Spring Harbor. Tuesday, 7 pm, at the firehouse. 2022 ADOPTED PROPOSED BUDGET. APPROPRIATIONS. Adopted. Less: Total Estimated...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Comms hear budget requests, honor Stacy

In a Thursday meeting of the Seneca County Commissioners, the board received three departments’ budget requests for 2022 — the Seneca County Veterans Service Commission, the Ohio State University Extension Office and the Seneca County Sheriff. Budgets for all county departments are due Friday, Oct. 22, as the commissioners mean to finish approvals by Nov. 18.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Soto
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushet Tax Class hearing

In accordance with Chapter 369 of the Acts of 1982, the Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on the issue of allocating the local property tax among the following: residential, open space, commercial, industrial, personal property. The hearing will be held at the Acushnet Town Hall Meeting Room...
ACUSHNET, MA
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Council Approves Budget, Hears Annexation Comments

SYRACUSE – There was a standing-room only crowd at the Syracuse Town Council meeting Tuesday but most were there for the Kern Road annexation and other issues, not the 2022 budget. No one commented on the proposed $4.7 budget, which was read on second reading and then adopted. The $4,653,874...
SYRACUSE, IN
montcova.com

Town of Christiansburg Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2021 the Town Council of Christiansburg, Virginia (the “Town”) will conduct a public hearing, which may be continued or adjourned, as required under applicable law, in accordance with Section 15.2-2606 of the Code of Virginia of 1950, as amended, with respect to the adoption by the Council of a resolution or resolutions, as may be necessary or convenient, regarding the proposed financing of the development of a multi-use and multi-purpose park on Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg, Virginia (the “Park Project”). The Town proposes to fund the project in part by the issuance of a general obligation bond or bonds to be issued in a principal amount not to exceed $9,300,000. The purpose of the financing is to pay for the costs of the Park Project described above.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Northwestern

City Council hears resident concerns in first public hearing on 2022 budget

Residents voiced concerns about the amounts allocated in the city’s proposed 2022 budget for key public buildings and residential facilities Monday during the first of two public hearings. Many resident questions centered on funding priorities, saying the city was putting nonessential expenditures over health and safety needs like affordable housing...
EVANSTON, IL
Winona Daily News

Public Hearing Notice Land Division Ordinance 11-16-2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING October 18, 2021 State of Wisconsin ss County of Dunn To all whom it may concern, in accordance with section 236.45(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in Dunn County that the Dunn County Planning, Resource, and Development Committee will hold a public hearing on a proposed Land Division, Condominium, and Surveying Regulations Ordinance final draft on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. by teleconference (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Instructions on providing comments during the Public Hearing will be included on the publically noticed Planning, Resource, and Development Committee meeting agenda. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection by appointment at the Dunn County Surveyor's Office, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Suite 240A, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact Thomas Carlson, Dunn County Surveyor, at 715-231-6526 with questions, to schedule an appointment to review the ordinance, or to obtain copies of the ordinance. A copy of the proposed ordinance is also available for public inspection on the Dunn County web page: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC=BD1C40A4-202D-433F-8987-AD5BEC210A89&Type=B_BASIC This is the only opportunity to address the Committee regarding this proposed ordinance. All interested persons are invited to participate in said hearing and be heard. Thomas P. Carlson, PLS Dunn County Surveyor Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC88924 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
edmestonny.org

Public Hearing: Town of Edmeston Budget 2022

NOTICE is hereby given that the Preliminary Budget of the. Town of Edmeston for the Fiscal Year beginning January 1, 2022 has been completed and filed in the office of the Town Clerk at her office in the Municipal Bldg., where it is available to any interest person. Further notice...
POLITICS
Port Townsend Leader

Port Townsend schedules 2022 budget hearing

The Port Townsend City Council will meet in regular session to hold a public hearing to consider property tax levies. The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. City staff shared preliminary revenue projections for 2022 on Sept. 20, and said revenues in most categories and funds are significantly stronger than revenue estimates in 2020.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - PUBLIC HEARINGS - November 18

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARINGS: SPRING GROVE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM Charleston County Council will hold two public hearings on proposed amendments to the Spring Grove Development Agreement to remove properties annexed by the Town of Ravenel (Parcel Identification Numbers 168-00-00-023, 186-00-00-062, 175-00-00-049 and 175-00-00-052) from the requirements of the Development Agreement. The first public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m., and the second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both public hearings will be held in Council Chambers (second floor of the Lonnie Hamilton, III, Public Services Building, located at: 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). The public hearings will be livestreamed at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ county-council/cctv.php. Public comments may be made in person, or written public comments may be emailed to CCPC@charlestoncounty. org or mailed to the address listed above by noon on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Contact the Zoning and Planning Department at (843)202-7200 or CCPC@charlestoncounty. org for additional information. This Public Notice is in accordance with Section 6-31-60(B) of the Code of Laws of South Carolina. Kristen L. Salisbury Clerk of Council AD# 1968369.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
ledger.news

Notice of Public Hearing Concerning Transit Needs

Notice is hereby given that the Amador County Transportation Commission (ACTC) will hold a public hearing to consider transit needs in Amador County. Due to COVID-19, the hearing will be held during the Amador County Transportation Commission board meeting in-person or via Conference Call, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place any and all interested persons may be heard. All persons electing to speak should identify the route that is underserved, the population (number of citizens) that is underserved, and the geographic area that is underserved. Suggestions to resolving the deficiencies are encouraged.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Winona Daily News

2021 Budget Meeting 11 10 21 Town Electors

NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS OF THE TOWN OF HOLLAND Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, immediately following completion of the Public Hearing (held at 6:30 p.m.) on the proposed year 2022 budget, a special town meeting of the electors called pursuant to Section 60.12(1)(c) of Wisconsin Statutes by the town board will be held for the following purposes: 1. To adopt the 2021 town tax levy to be paid in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes. 2. To establish salaries of elected officials for the terms of office to begin in April 2022 pursuant to Section 60.32 of Wisconsin Statutes. Dated this 25th day of October, 2021. BY: Marilyn J. Pedretti, Clerk Town of Holland 10/29 LAC89335 WNAXLP.
POLITICS
bctv.org

Notice of City of Reading Public Zoning Hearings

Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The public may participate in these hearings virtually and via telephone. In addition, a meeting space will be provided at City Hall, 815 Washington St., Reading PA 19601, for the public to view or participate in the hearings upon request, subject to the following advance registration requirements.
READING, PA
Winona Daily News

2021-sample-notice-special-town-meeting-of-electors

NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF ELECTORS Town of Hallie, Chippewa County Notice is hereby given that a special town meeting of the electors of the Town of Hallie, Chippewa County, Wisconsin will be held at the town hall office located at 13034 30th Ave. Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on the 10 day of November, 2021, immediately following the completion of the Public Hearing on the proposed 2021 town budget, which begins at 6:30 p.m., for the following purposes: To approve the 2021 total town tax levy (to be collected in 2022), pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 60.10(1)(a). Dated this 22 day of October, 2021. By: John R. Andersen Town Clerk/Treasurer Town of Hallie, Chippewa County WI 10/23 LAC 88798WNAXLP.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
cityofbelvedere.org

CITY OF BELVEDERE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTE: This is not an agenda. The agenda will be posted/available the Friday before the meeting. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Belvedere will hold a Remote Meeting via Zoom to consider actions and reports including the following:
TIBURON, CA
GreenwichTime

Mold conditions improving at Westover School with dehumidifier units now installed

STAMFORD — The possible resolution to a multi-year humidity and mold problem at Westover Magnet Elementary School came with little fanfare this week. In a short presentation to the Stamford Board of Education’s Operations Committee Tuesday night, City Engineer Lou Casolo said the third of three large outdoor dehumidifier units were recently installed. The other two were installed in August.
STAMFORD, CT
WREG

Masks recommended, not required, in Shelby County businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The indoor mask mandate in Shelby County will expire for private businesses, though they continue to be highly recommended. The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order Wednesday, effective immediately. It notes that COVID numbers have been decreasing locally, and the area is no longer considered a high-transmission area by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy