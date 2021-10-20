Budget hearing notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING October 18, 2021 State of Wisconsin ss County of Dunn To all whom it may concern, in accordance with section 236.45(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in Dunn County that the Dunn County Planning, Resource, and Development Committee will hold a public hearing on a proposed Land Division, Condominium, and Surveying Regulations Ordinance final draft on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. by teleconference (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Instructions on providing comments during the Public Hearing will be included on the publically noticed Planning, Resource, and Development Committee meeting agenda. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection by appointment at the Dunn County Surveyor's Office, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Suite 240A, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact Thomas Carlson, Dunn County Surveyor, at 715-231-6526 with questions, to schedule an appointment to review the ordinance, or to obtain copies of the ordinance. A copy of the proposed ordinance is also available for public inspection on the Dunn County web page: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC=BD1C40A4-202D-433F-8987-AD5BEC210A89&Type=B_BASIC This is the only opportunity to address the Committee regarding this proposed ordinance. All interested persons are invited to participate in said hearing and be heard. Thomas P. Carlson, PLS Dunn County Surveyor Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC88924 WNAXLP.

