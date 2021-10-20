Elli Rose • Whitfield tennis

Greenville competed at the Centralia sectional on Friday and Saturday tallying 14 team points to place 4th out of 10 teams. Flora took 1st with 26 points, Olney had 20 for 2nd, Mascoutah had 16 for 3rd. They were the ‘dark horse’ of the tournament (having few common opponents for comparison) they won 3 pivotal matches over the Lady Comets including a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 win in doubles over Ana Palen and Cora Miller. Greenville’s other duo of Paige Mathias/Evie Johnson were the #6 seed. They knocked out a Flora entry 6-2, 6-2 before falling 6-1, 6-3 to eventual champs Olney. In singles, Ellie Schaufelberger received the #2 seed and downed Highland and Salem on Friday to qualify for the state tournament in Chicago next week. She ended up in 4th place after falling short against Flora and Mascoutah on Saturday. #4 seed Katelyn Ridens fell 3 games shy of stare beating Olney on Friday then losing to Mascoutah on Saturday in a marathon match 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3. The team finished the season 15-6.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO