Tennis

Elli Rose • Whitfield tennis

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Brown • Lutheran North football Kathryn McChristy • Warrenton softball AJ Harris • Lutheran St. Charles football Emily Kantrovitz • John Burroughs tennis David Beger • Francis Howell North football. A senior, Rose won the...

www.stltoday.com

FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: St. Joseph's slips past Whitfield

Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale. St. Joseph's outlasted visiting Whitfield 4-2 in double overtime Thursday. Whitfield got points from Safiya Butler (one goal), Amali McBride (one goal) and Tia Sansone (two assists). Watch Now: Related Video. Chaminade's Mr. Everything: Meet our high school athletes of the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Parkway Central 3, Whitfield 2

Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin. De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs. Individual stats have not been reported. Watch Now: Related Video. Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week.
SOCCER
chattanoogacw.com

JOHN'S RECYCLING SCHOLAR ATHLETES FROM HERITAGE VS NORTHWEST WHITFIELD

Our Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by John’s Recycling goes to Anderson Britton and Emma Allen. From Heritage High School is Anderson Britton. Anderson plays football for the Generals. He is an all-state kicker, 2 times all-region, and was the Chris Sailer Kicking Showcase Camp Champion and Kickoff Champion.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Diamonds#Lutheran North
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Whitfield 7, Principia 5

Birdsong's vision comes true as Althoff advances past Mater Dei in 1A sectional final. Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season. Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin. Box: Triad 2, Highland 0. Principia. Individual stats have not been reported. Watch Now:...
SOCCER
i70sports.com

Lady Comets Tennis takes 4th at Tennis Sectional, Ellie Schaufelberger qualifies for State

Greenville competed at the Centralia sectional on Friday and Saturday tallying 14 team points to place 4th out of 10 teams. Flora took 1st with 26 points, Olney had 20 for 2nd, Mascoutah had 16 for 3rd. They were the ‘dark horse’ of the tournament (having few common opponents for comparison) they won 3 pivotal matches over the Lady Comets including a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 win in doubles over Ana Palen and Cora Miller. Greenville’s other duo of Paige Mathias/Evie Johnson were the #6 seed. They knocked out a Flora entry 6-2, 6-2 before falling 6-1, 6-3 to eventual champs Olney. In singles, Ellie Schaufelberger received the #2 seed and downed Highland and Salem on Friday to qualify for the state tournament in Chicago next week. She ended up in 4th place after falling short against Flora and Mascoutah on Saturday. #4 seed Katelyn Ridens fell 3 games shy of stare beating Olney on Friday then losing to Mascoutah on Saturday in a marathon match 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3. The team finished the season 15-6.
TENNIS
Oxford Leader

Athlete of the Week: Ellie Gieselman

Ellie Gieselman is a sophomore on the Girls’ Varsity Golf team. Ellie played a significant role in this year’s success. She led the team in all of the regular season tournaments. Her favorite tournament this year was the Bobcat Invitational at Warwick Hills. Ellie improved her average by 7.14 strokes for 9 holes. Ellie was named OAA All-League!
GOLF
theintelligencer.com

Edwardsville falls to Whitfield in 2nd round of postseason

ST. LOUIS – After pulling off a first-round win over Westminster Christian Academy on Tuesday, the Edwardsville Tigers were hoping to keep their season alive with a win Thursday over Whitfield. Whitfield had other ideas, though. The Warriors picked up two goals from Shaya Dry to earn a 2-0 victory...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting performances

Class 4 softball state semifinal spotlight: Post dives right in to help Incarnate Word's return to Springfield. Class 5 softball state semifinal spotlight: Jensen propels Francis Howell Central into final four. Bezzole's walkoff double in 12th lifts Francis Howell Central past Troy and into final four. Ware tosses Parkway South...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

QB Harrison Bailey leaving Tennessee for transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey is leaving Tennessee after finding himself third on the depth chart under first-year coach Josh Heupel. Bailey announced his decision Wednesday in a social media post. “It's with a heavy heart, I would like to announce that I will be entering my...
TENNESSEE STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kirkwood claims four individual titles on way to Suburban Conference Yellow Pool crown

KIRKWOOD — A decorated swimmer during his high school days, Matt Beasley will never complain about a dip in the pool. Even if he's pushed in. The Kirkwood High boys swimming and diving team gave its coach a celebratory shove into the Walker Natatorium water after finishing off the team championship at Wednesday afternoon's Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships.
KIRKWOOD, MO

