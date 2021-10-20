budget workshop

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Weston Board will hold...

2021 Budget Meeting 11 10 21 Town Electors

NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS OF THE TOWN OF HOLLAND Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, immediately following completion of the Public Hearing (held at 6:30 p.m.) on the proposed year 2022 budget, a special town meeting of the electors called pursuant to Section 60.12(1)(c) of Wisconsin Statutes by the town board will be held for the following purposes: 1. To adopt the 2021 town tax levy to be paid in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes. 2. To establish salaries of elected officials for the terms of office to begin in April 2022 pursuant to Section 60.32 of Wisconsin Statutes. Dated this 25th day of October, 2021. BY: Marilyn J. Pedretti, Clerk Town of Holland 10/29 LAC89335 WNAXLP.
Budget Notice to Publish 2021

NOTICE TOWN OF OAKDALE Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. at the Oakdale Town Hall, a Public Hearing on the 2022 Proposed Budget for the Town of Oakdale will be held. The proposed budget in detail is available for inspection at the Oakdale Town Hall office upon appointment with the town clerk. A summary of the proposed 2022 budget is posted at the Oakdale Town Hall. Notice is also hereby given that immediately following the completion of the Public Hearing on the 2022 proposed budget, a Special Town Meeting called by the town board pursuant to Sec. 60.12(1)(c) of Wis. Statutes will be held for the following purposes: 1. To adopt the 2021 Town tax levy to be paid in 2022 pursuant to Sec. 60.10(1)(a) of Wis. Statutes. a. Utilize Increase for unused levy carryforward from prior years in the amount of $10,506 for a total 2021 levy of $232,356 OR b. Utilize unadjusted 2021 levy of $221,850 The town board will meet to adopt the 2022 Oakdale Town Budget and conduct their regular December board meeting on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Alex Wilson Town Clerk 10/29 LAC89150 WNAXLP.
Input sought on parks and rec needs

City of Canby continues its master plan update and now wants to hear from the community via survey linkAfter a nearly 20-year wait, the city's future goals for parks and recreation are starting to come into clearer focus. At least that's the hope as national firm GreenPlay, LLC continues to put the puzzle together that will eventually be the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan update. Thus, the work goes on. "They (GreenPlay) are fully into the work," City Administrator Scott Archer said. "They did some stakeholder and steering committee meetings, focus groups, in the summer, as well as...
Metropolitan Transportation Commission Workshop

In light of Governor Newsom's State of Emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 and in accordance with the recently-signed Assembly Bill 361 allowing remote meetings, this meeting will be accessible via webcast, teleconference and Zoom for all participants. Meeting attendees may opt to attend in person for public comment and observation at 375 Beale Street. In-person attendees must pass required health screenings and adhere to posted public health protocols while in the building.
Patton Township supervisors approve affordable housing action items

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long study on affordable and attainable housing in Patton Township has led to a four-part action plan. Three of the four recommendations have been unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors heard a presentation from the Patton Township Housing Task Force on their study and took public […]
PC agenda 10-28-21

Town of Menomonie Plan Commission Meeting Agenda Date: September 28, 2021 Location: Town Hall Time: 7:00 PM - Call to order - Approval of September 2, 2021 minutes. - Public comment. - CSM Special Exception Request-Robert Rosendahl - Idella Ridge Subdivision conceptual consult review - Request for zoning change for Robert Rosendahl Idella Ridge Subdivision from General Commercial to Residential 2 (GC to R2) - Miscellaneous. - Discuss possible next meeting date for November - Adjourn Kent Jackson, Chairman Any changes to this agenda will be posted at least one day in advance at the following locations; Menomonie Town Hall and Town website at townofmenomonie.com. 10/27 LAC88931 WNAXLP.
Public Hearing Notice Land Division Ordinance 11-16-2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING October 18, 2021 State of Wisconsin ss County of Dunn To all whom it may concern, in accordance with section 236.45(4) of the Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in Dunn County that the Dunn County Planning, Resource, and Development Committee will hold a public hearing on a proposed Land Division, Condominium, and Surveying Regulations Ordinance final draft on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. by teleconference (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Instructions on providing comments during the Public Hearing will be included on the publically noticed Planning, Resource, and Development Committee meeting agenda. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for public inspection by appointment at the Dunn County Surveyor's Office, 3001 U.S. Highway 12 East, Suite 240A, Menomonie, WI 54751. Contact Thomas Carlson, Dunn County Surveyor, at 715-231-6526 with questions, to schedule an appointment to review the ordinance, or to obtain copies of the ordinance. A copy of the proposed ordinance is also available for public inspection on the Dunn County web page: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC=BD1C40A4-202D-433F-8987-AD5BEC210A89&Type=B_BASIC This is the only opportunity to address the Committee regarding this proposed ordinance. All interested persons are invited to participate in said hearing and be heard. Thomas P. Carlson, PLS Dunn County Surveyor Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC88924 WNAXLP.
2021-11-11 Public Hearing & Special Town Meeting of the Electors

TOWN OF TAINTER PUBLIC HEARING TAINTER TOWN HALL THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021 AT 7:00 PM Purpose: 2022 Town Budget Call to Order Roll Call Certification of Posting/Publication: Posted in 3 places in the Town: Town Office window, Lamb's Creek Landing Billboard and Town Website October 27, 2021 and published in the Dunn County News on October 27, 2021 and November 3, 2021. Public Comment(s) Adjourn TOWN OF TAINTER SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE ELECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE 2022 TOWN BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021 Call to Order Roll Call Certification of Posting/Publication: Posted in 3 places in the Town: Town Office window, Lamb's Creek Landing Billboard and Town Website October 27, 2021 and published in the Dunn County News on October 27, 2021 and November 3, 2021. 1. Approve the 2021 Town Tax Levy to be collected in 2022 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes. Resolution 2021-2 2. Establish Election of Town Board Members to Numbered Seats pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(c)1 of Wisconsin Statutes. Resolution 2021-3 Adjourn 10/27 11/3 LAC89151 WNAXLP.
Landlord educational workshop to be held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Operation Our Town in partnership with the Altoona Housing Authority and Central PA Landlord Association will be holding their annual landlord educational workshop. The workshop will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Altoona Grand Hotel. Topics covered during...
Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council is getting closer to having its budget for the upcoming year figured out. The city council held another workshop Monday afternoon and evening as it finalizes funding for various departments and programs. On the docket: improvements for the Horizon Dr. District with more art and street decoration.
Valparaiso to Host Neighborhood Workshop

To further promote neighborhood engagement, the City of Valparaiso is hosting a Neighborhood Workshop on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 6 to 7:00 pm at the Banta Activity Center on Beech Street. “We look forward to sharing updates about Neighborhood Improvement grants, sharing success stories and how to apply, and sharing ways to work together to strengthen neighborhoods,” said Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director and host of the workshop. Special guest Fire Chief Chad Dutz will also highlight fire prevention month and resources available to residents. Neighborhood groups, including homeowners’ associations, neighborhood associations or newly forming groups are encouraged to send representatives to the workshop. “We host these workshops to help neighbors network with each other and with other neighborhoods, sharing good ideas and connecting people with services and resources,” said Clifton. Participants are asked to RSVP by visiting the Community Engagement page on Valpo.us or contacting Maggie Clifton at Valparaiso City Hall 219-462-1161. RSVP is requested to ensure materials and space for all participants.
Rosemead Tenant Rights Workshop

The Housing Rights Center will be conducting a Tenant Rights Workshop for Rosemead residents via zoom on October 25, 2021 at 6 p.m. If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to the Housing Rights Center at 213-387-8400 ext. 1018 or by email at outreach@housingrightscenter.org. More information about this event is below.
Pesticide Applicators Training Workshop

USU Extension-Carbon County is hosting a Pesticide Applicators Training Workshop on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:00 am at the Carbon County Event Center on 310 South Fairgrounds Road. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Extension Assistant Professor, Steven Price to discuss all the details. “This workshop is...
BOA SE Request Edhlund

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SPECIAL EXCEPTION PERMIT TO OPERATE AN AGRICULTURE ENTERTAINMENT VENUE In accordance with the provisions of Section 19.84, Wisconsin Statutes, public notice is hereby given to all residents in the Town of Stanton that the Dunn County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held by Teleconference. The applicant, Joshua Edhlund of Doe-Z-Does Therapy Farm LLC, El 529 790th Ave, Knapp WI 54749, Parcel Identification number 1703622914281300003, has made a Special Exception Permit request to operate an Agriculture Entertainment Venue on property described as; all that part of the NE 1/4 of Section 28, T29N, R14W, Town of Stanton, Dunn County, Wisconsin described within document number 639880 and as mapped and surveyed on map of survey S-1574 on file in the Dunn County Surveyor's Office. This is the only opportunity to address to the Board regarding this request, as such interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard. Persons wishing to provide input during public comment may submit written comments via email to, or may register to speak at the public hearing by sending an email beforehand to, publiccomment@co.dunn.wi.us. Instructions for those wishing to speak during the hearing may be found on the Dunn County website at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/publiccomments. Persons wishing to listen to the open meeting should access the Dunn County YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG9PRaNVmqZc95t1a3953aw/videos . A video recording of the meeting will be available on the Dunn County YouTube channel, at the link above, for subsequent viewing. Persons needing assistance in accessing the meeting, please call (715) 231-6505. Maps and supporting documents are on file and available for inspection at the Environmental Services Department, Planning & Zoning Division, located at 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Suite 240, Menomonie, Wisconsin, or on Dunn County's website at www.co.dunn.wi.us Anne Wodarczyk Planner/Zoning Administrator Dunn County, Wisconsin 10/27 11/3 LAC89061 WNAXLP.
Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With elections right around the corner, towns across the high country have made it clear, affordable housing is a top priority. “’Where am I going to live?’’I just got kicked out of my house’, I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing in an estimated $4.3...
