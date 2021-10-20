DFW Events October 2021

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is just 10 weeks away. If you are wanting to get all your holiday shopping done early, there is no better place to start than at the ‘Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market‘ this weekend.
For 15 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has been organizing the event which brings more than 250 merchants from around the country right to Fort Worth for a week filled with shopping, food, and time with family and friends. At ‘Christmas in Cowtown’ you can find merchants selling home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts, unique food items and so...
Comments / 0