DFW Events October 2021

By Valerie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis issue is loaded with lots of local events and activities!!. Click on the image...

Community Impact Houston

October and November events taking place in the Katy area

With fall underway, there are a variety of events in the Katy area—from trunk-or-treating to getting some holiday shopping done. Cane Island is hosting a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat event. The festival will feature a variety of fall-themed activities, such as pumpkin painting and caramel apple making. The event will also host local boutiques as vendors, a corn maze and a petting zoo. trunk-or-treating will take place in the pool parking lot, whereas all of the fall festival activities will take place at the amenity village. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free, $10 (pie eating contest). Cane Island, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy. 281-800-5360. www.caneisland.com/events.
HOUSTON, TX
longisland.com

Dog-Friendly Halloween Events This October on Long Island

Halloween is for ghosts and goblins but what about goldendoodles? If you want your doggos to miss out on the fall festivities, take them to the events below for a great time. North Hempstead Town residents and their dogs are invited to attend the Howl-O-Ween event and costume contest on Saturday, October 23 at 11am at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park. A fun day filled with music, crafts, a photobooth, creative costumes, giveaways, and more. There will also be a costume contest for the best pet costume and the best pet/owner duo, with prizes given to the winners. Pet owners are invited to celebrate Halloween with their furry friends.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
abc57.com

Treats on the Trail event October 23 at Pinhook Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting the third annual Treats on the Trail event on Saturday, October 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at Pinhook Park. This free event offers families a safe alternative to trick or treating and features a number of vendors passing out candy and treats along the trail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
#Local Events#Dfw#Dfw Events
flicksandfood.com

Culinaria has a Full Lineup of Fun Events for October

Culinaria Fall Events for October Include a Hallowine Run & Their Ever Popular Women & Whiskey Series. Culinaria ‘s Hallowine Run is all treat, no tricks! The spooktacular 5k event is back for another year of tasty treats, contests and more fun than you can imagine. Dress up in your best costume, grab a friend, the family and the furry family member, too for a morning to kick-off the Halloween weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wevv.com

Young & Established Announces October Events

Young & Established is hosting a series of events in the month of October for the Evansville community. On Saturday, October 16th the organization will hold its Career Fair from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Y&E site at 1308 Vann Avenue. The event will allow attendees to explore...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Eagle Newspapers

The Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library plan October events

CAMILLUS — The Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library in Camillus are hosting several events throughout the month of October to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 17-23). Please join us in our 28th year supporting the library through fundraisers and community outreach. We look forward to meeting you. Art...
CAMILLUS, NY
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Christmas In Cowtown

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is just 10 weeks away. If you are wanting to get all your holiday shopping done early, there is no better place to start than at the ‘Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market‘ this weekend. For 15 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has been organizing the event which brings more than 250 merchants from around the country right to Fort Worth for a week filled with shopping, food, and time with family and friends. At ‘Christmas in Cowtown’ you can find merchants selling home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts, unique food items and so...
FORT WORTH, TX
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Parks to hold several late October events

ELIZABETHTON — Once again the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is planning to end the warm weather season with another trick-or-treat party in downtown Elizabethton. But this year, there is even more end of the season fun being planned, with two free movies to be held at the Covered Bridge Park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Columbia Missourian

Tricks and treats: October's spook-tacular events

Columbia Parks and Recreation will provide pumpkins and supplies for people ages 4+ to carve or paint jack-o-lanterns. This will take place Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash St. Tickets are $7 per pumpkin, and registration is available online. Costumes are welcome.
flicksandfood.com

Estancia October Events are Fun, Spooky and Life Changing

Estancia del Norte Brings Games, Spirit Raising Fun and Supportive Cocktails this October. Estancia del Norte is bringing it on this month with exciting game of chance, Lotteria de Comida, with spooky drinks & food for Halloween/Day of the Dead, fundraiser cocktails and a Cure Cancer benefit. Estancia del Norte...
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Autumn At The Arboretum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Each year thousands of pumpkins, squash and gourds of all shapes and sizes fill the Dallas Arboretum for their ‘Autumn at the Arboretum‘ celebration and exhibit. This year’s theme is ‘Bugtopia!.’ Dave Forehand, Vice President of Gardens, says within Autumn at the Arboretum’s Pumpkin Village, visitors will...
DALLAS, TX
Gwinnett Daily Post

Good Taste Gwinnett virtual event - October 21

Join us for the Fall 2021 Good Taste Virtual Cook-Along-With-Us powered by Jackson EMC and presented by Publix Aprons Cooking School. Watch as Gwinnett-area chefs demonstrate how to prepare recipes such as grilled pork belly, a grouper sandwich, German potato salad, skillet cornbread with pumpkin spice butter and jumbo fully-loaded tater tots.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Savannah Reporter

Savannah library offering wide variety of October events

The Rolling Hills Library in Savannah has several interesting classes and activities through the end of October. First on the lineup is the Knit and Crochet Class on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The class is designed for those who are either beginners or experienced at knitting and crocheting. Alan Stolfus, director of public relations and marketing […] The post Savannah library offering wide variety of October events first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
SAVANNAH, MO
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster Historical Society to present a pair of events in October

The Leominster Historical Society presents two events in October, both featuring society trustee Mark Bodanza. Author and historian Bodanza and former hostage Ralf Traugott will present Bodanza’s new book “Hostage Terror” and take questions Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the society’s headquarters, 17 School St., Leominster. The hijacking of TWA Flight 847 and resulting hostage-taking in June 1985 dominated international news for more than three weeks. Come to the Leominster Historical Society and hear a first-hand account of the crisis. Admission is free. The book costs $25.
LEOMINSTER, MA
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 27

Today’s Birthday (10/27/21) Love fills your home this year. Nurture your household with consistency and discipline. Redirect collaborations with your partner this autumn, before winter profits roll in. Love, romance and partnership bloom next spring, before personal victories light up next summer. Discover renewed domestic joys. To get the advantage,...
familyeguide.com

Malloween Lewisville

MCML Malloween! Trick or Treat the Mall! Come and Trick or Treat around the Mall (while supplies last) from 3PM-6PM! See costumed characters, candy, arts and crafts, FREE Popcorn and Cotton Candy and FREE Balloons!. Sunday, October 31st from 3PM-6PM!. Music City Mall Lewisville. 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX...
LEWISVILLE, TX

