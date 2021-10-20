DFW Events October 2021

Halloween is for ghosts and goblins but what about goldendoodles? If you want your doggos to miss out on the fall festivities, take them to the events below for a great time. North Hempstead Town residents and their dogs are invited to attend the Howl-O-Ween event and costume contest on Saturday, October 23 at 11am at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park. A fun day filled with music, crafts, a photobooth, creative costumes, giveaways, and more. There will also be a costume contest for the best pet costume and the best pet/owner duo, with prizes given to the winners. Pet owners are invited to celebrate Halloween with their furry friends.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO