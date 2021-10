My Hero Academia's manga might have seen the War Arc come to an end, but the end of this unbelievable battle only gave the heroes of the world more headaches as the villains have amassed under the leadership of All For One. With the villain responsible for All Might's retirement back and stronger than ever, the head of the Paranormal Liberation Front reveals how he is planning to use his forces to steal Deku's Quirk as well as bringing hero society crumbling down to create a world more accommodating to the villains of the world.

