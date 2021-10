This is one of those hard-luck deals where you can’t help sympathizing with declarer, even though you might not have played his cards exactly the way he did. West led a diamond, taken by South with the king. Declarer had eight solid tricks and quite a few chances for a ninth. He started by leading a low heart to the jack at trick two. This gave him two chances for an extra trick: one if West had the queen, and another if the opposing hearts were divided 3-3. But East took the jack with the queen and returned a heart. When South next played the A-K, he learned the hearts were 4-2.

