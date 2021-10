POCATELLO – The final whistle sounded and Highland’s players sauntered off the field as if it was halftime of a preseason jamboree. Rather it was the culmination of Highland’s 5A District 5-6 championship, of a 16-0 record, of the No. 1 seed at state. And no one would have realized it if not for the emphatic applause and hollering from the Rams’ coaches and parents.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO