Ely, MN

Feds propose 20-year mining moratorium in the BWCA watershed

By DAN KRAKER/Minnesota Public Radio
businessnorth.com
 6 days ago

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday it will restart a process that could lead to a 20-year ban on new mining activity for over 225,000 acres of federal land near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — potentially dealing a major blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near...

www.businessnorth.com

AFP

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default. The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December. The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support. But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
U.S. POLITICS
eastidahonews.com

BLM seeking public comment on proposed phosphate mine near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a draft environmental impact statement that analyzes a plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. Itafos is proposing to develop several phosphate leases the company holds about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Washington Examiner

Biden administration refuses to follow science on wolves

The gray wolf’s miraculous recovery is a true success story. Unfortunately, President Joe Biden has chosen to ignore this success for reasons of political expediency. Preventing the extinction of an iconic species should be followed by delisting the formerly endangered species. Management should then return to the states. That’s what the Trump administration ordered last year, in compliance with rules clearly laid out in the Endangered Species Act. But today, the Biden administration is ignoring those rules and the science in order to score points with special interests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A win for stewardship of the BWCA

It's unlikely that many Minnesotans read a recent Miami Herald special report on a Chilean village's battle to restore a river's natural flow after a copper mine opened nearby. That's a shame, because it's an alarming account of how elusive accountability and solutions are when problems occur and a powerful mining conglomerate wants to protect profits.
INDUSTRY
Gazette

State panel to vote on controversial Fremont County gold mine proposal

The promise of gold brought people by the tens of thousands to Colorado and laid the foundation for statehood. High gold prices and demand from the renewable energy sector for materials like silver are now bringing speculators back to the state, looking to strike it rich. The on-again interest in...
METAL MINING
Inhabitat.com

Mining in Minnesota halts as government considers 20-year ban

The Biden administration is considering a U.S. Forest Service application requesting a 20-year mining ban on national forest land in Minnesota. The agency wants over 200,000 acres of land south of the Boundary Waters in Minnesota to be exempt from all proposed mining activities. If the application is successful, the ban would stop Chilean mining company Antofagasta’s Twin Metals Minnesota subsidiary from constructing a $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Biden Admin. Orders Study That Could Mean 20-Year Ban On Copper Mining Near BWCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Biden administration dealt a serious blow Wednesday to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, ordering a study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The government said it has filed an application for a “mineral withdrawal,” which would begin with a comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted in the watershed that flows into the Boundary Waters. “This is a win for clean water. A win for science, the law and for the millions of people who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Feds hit brakes — again — on mining near Boundary Waters

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking a 20-year moratorium on mining in Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, restarting a process that started, and stopped, under previous administrations. The U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture — which together regulate mining — said in...
LABOR ISSUES
kfgo.com

In blow to Twin Metals, U.S. proposes mining ban for Boundary Waters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed banning mining in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters region for 20 years, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc’s Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project. The announcement, which reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump, sets off a review process for...
METAL MINING
myradioworks.net

Smith supports action on mining in BWCAW watershed

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said Wednesday that she backs the decision by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Interior (DOI) to complete a two-year study that will determine the safety of copper-nickel mining in the watershed that feeds the world-renowned Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). The safety study was abruptly halted in 2018, without explanation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Feds propose major offshore wind farms

WASHINGTON – Seven major offshore wind farms would be developed on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico under a plan announced Wednesday by the Biden administration. The projects are part of President Joe Biden's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pinalcentral.com

New report updates groundwater estimates for proposed Resolution Copper mine

SUPERIOR — As rivers and reservoirs dry up throughout the Southwest, Arizona is now months away from mandated cutbacks of Colorado River supplies. As sustaining groundwater becomes vital for the state, particularly in agriculture, potential projects with high water consumption have come under renewed scrutiny. Last week, the San Carlos...
SUPERIOR, AZ
KTLA

Emergency rental assistance helped prevent eviction wave, Treasury Department claims

The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration said Monday. Fresh numbers released by the Treasury Department, which oversees the Emergency Rental Assistance program, showed that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ktoe.com

Biden administration review of mining in BWCA draws mixed reaction

The Biden administration today announced it will review sulfide-ore copper mining next to the Boundary Waters–which could result in a 20-year ban on such mining in the region. Save the Boundary Waters Chair Becky Rom says this is a win for the environment…. “Pollution from sulfide-ore copper mining is nearly...
U.S. POLITICS

