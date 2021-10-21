Feds propose 20-year mining moratorium in the BWCA watershed
By DAN KRAKER/Minnesota Public Radio
businessnorth.com
6 days ago
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday it will restart a process that could lead to a 20-year ban on new mining activity for over 225,000 acres of federal land near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — potentially dealing a major blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near...
SODA SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a draft environmental impact statement that analyzes a plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. Itafos is proposing to develop several phosphate leases the company holds about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs.
A bipartisan group of former federal and state officials – including former Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt, who helped block a strip-mining proposal near the Okefenokee Swamp decades ago – have come out in opposition to a plan to mine at the “doorstep” of the wildlife refuge. The group...
It's unlikely that many Minnesotans read a recent Miami Herald special report on a Chilean village's battle to restore a river's natural flow after a copper mine opened nearby. That's a shame, because it's an alarming account of how elusive accountability and solutions are when problems occur and a powerful mining conglomerate wants to protect profits.
The promise of gold brought people by the tens of thousands to Colorado and laid the foundation for statehood. High gold prices and demand from the renewable energy sector for materials like silver are now bringing speculators back to the state, looking to strike it rich. The on-again interest in...
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said Wednesday that she backs the decision by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Interior (DOI) to complete a two-year study that will determine the safety of copper-nickel mining in the watershed that feeds the world-renowned Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). The safety study was abruptly halted in 2018, without explanation.
