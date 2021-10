Monticello Church of the Nazarene, in cooperation with other local churches is happy to announce that they will be hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Recreation Park. The park is located at 1380 Mamie Scott Dr. in Monticello. This will be a fun fall event that the whole family can enjoy! There will be food, games, crafts, a bounce house and more. Bring your family, bring your neighbors, and come out to enjoy some fall fun!

