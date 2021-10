Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi certainly hasn’t forgotten Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman trolling him on social media before a playoff game a few years ago. And though he didn’t say it in so many words when asked about that incident on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Wednesday morning, it appears he, like many fans and teams around Major League Baseball, don’t like the Astros — the team he and the Red Sox are about to battle for a chance to play in the World Series.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO